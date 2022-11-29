Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Mesa Temple again aglow in Christmas lights
After a five-year absence, the brilliant holiday light display has returned to the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds. The lights are on 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at the temple, Main Street and S. Lesueur in downtown Mesa. The event – previously called one of the “must-see holiday lighting extravaganzas...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Stagecoach Village throws first Western Holidays
Cave Creek is the home of its own holiday celebration — Western Holidays — in early December. Sponsored by Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln, the festival will take over Stagecoach Village various times from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. Admission is free with a toy or food donation to Operation Santa Claus.
citysuntimes.com
Meet the K9s, handlers keeping Scottsdale safe Dec. 4 at Holland Center
Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center. “It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet...
Valley mom honoring son's tragic passing with toy drive
They proudly showed us gifts soon heading to Phoenix Children’s hospital, stuffed animals, legos, scooters, and Barbies to help to put smiles on the faces of children facing unimaginable hardships.
northcentralnews.net
Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado
November 2022 — Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for seven local artisans featuring handmade goods, plus a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
East Valley Tribune
Kiva Elementary re-opens after renovation
Nearly a year and four months after ground was broken, a ribbon was cut and kids from classes present and past rejoiced as Scottsdale Unified celebrated the completion of Kiva Elementary School’s expansive renovation. Kiva was the fifth school in the Scottsdale Unified School District rebuilt or renovated under...
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
scottsdale.org
Pagoda Lane owners try The Quarter on for size
Three and a half years ago, Heather and Chip Hassan had an idea to bring small gift shops to the North Valley by opening the first location of Pagoda Lane in Paradise Valley. The brand now has a presence at a second location along the Greenway-Hayden loop and is testing the mall scene this holiday season with a pop-up shop at Scottsdale Quarter that will remain open through February.
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
matadornetwork.com
This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Valentine Phoenix Snags Esquire’s 2022 Best New Restaurants in America List
Esquire has released the 40th edition of its Best New Restaurants in America list, highlighting 40 new establishments across the country that offer top dining experiences as well as celebrating the unique stories and souls behind each one. Valentine, a Phoenix restaurant specializing in Southwestern fare, made the cut. The...
fox10phoenix.com
More sculptures popping up near 'The Zone' homeless encampment
Weeks after we first reported on the sculptures, more sculptures have popped up, despite Phoenix city officials saying that the sculptures are not authorized. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
What you need to know about the 2022 ‘APS Electric Light Parade’ in Phoenix
Grab your chairs and get the family excited, the APS Electric Light Parade is back! Here’s the parade map & other key details of this Phoenix event.
