Scottsdale, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Mesa Temple again aglow in Christmas lights

After a five-year absence, the brilliant holiday light display has returned to the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds. The lights are on 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 at the temple, Main Street and S. Lesueur in downtown Mesa. The event – previously called one of the “must-see holiday lighting extravaganzas...
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Stagecoach Village throws first Western Holidays

Cave Creek is the home of its own holiday celebration — Western Holidays — in early December. Sponsored by Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln, the festival will take over Stagecoach Village various times from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. Admission is free with a toy or food donation to Operation Santa Claus.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado

November 2022 — Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for seven local artisans featuring handmade goods, plus a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Kiva Elementary re-opens after renovation

Nearly a year and four months after ground was broken, a ribbon was cut and kids from classes present and past rejoiced as Scottsdale Unified celebrated the completion of Kiva Elementary School’s expansive renovation. Kiva was the fifth school in the Scottsdale Unified School District rebuilt or renovated under...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Pagoda Lane owners try The Quarter on for size

Three and a half years ago, Heather and Chip Hassan had an idea to bring small gift shops to the North Valley by opening the first location of Pagoda Lane in Paradise Valley. The brand now has a presence at a second location along the Greenway-Hayden loop and is testing the mall scene this holiday season with a pop-up shop at Scottsdale Quarter that will remain open through February.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ
matadornetwork.com

This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Valentine Phoenix Snags Esquire’s 2022 Best New Restaurants in America List

Esquire has released the 40th edition of its Best New Restaurants in America list, highlighting 40 new establishments across the country that offer top dining experiences as well as celebrating the unique stories and souls behind each one. Valentine, a Phoenix restaurant specializing in Southwestern fare, made the cut. The...
PHOENIX, AZ

