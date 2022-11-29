ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Tunisia vs. France in 2022 World Cup Group D Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day. With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach...
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
Sporting News

Canada vs. Morocco free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

Fans have just one more opportunity to watch Canada at the 2022 World Cup, as the team is set to play in its final match of the tournament on Thursday against Morocco. Canada is unable to advance out of group play, as their losses to Belgium and Croatia eliminated them from the competition. While their opening defeat at the hands of Belgium was a promising one, the loss to Croatia was an ugly defensive performance from John Herdman's crew.
TechRadar

Serbia vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Serbia and Switzerland round off the group stage of the World Cup when they go head-to-head on Friday night. Either one of these sides can still qualify for the knockouts but it might depend on results elsewhere in Group G. Will one of them be celebrating come the final whistle? Here's how to watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina will attempt to avoid a first group-stage exit at the World Cup since 2002 as they face Poland in Qatar.No team in Group C has yet sealed a spot in the last 16, meaning this final matchday will be crucial – and potentially complicated.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesArgentina, led by Lionel Messi, have three points, as do their shock, opening-game conquerors Saudi Arabia. Poland, meanwhile, are on four points, with Mexico on one.A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave...
The Hill

Is AUKUS floundering?

Is the so-called AUKUS arrangement between close allies Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States losing its mojo? Were that the case, one of the Biden administration’s top two or three signature initiatives for pushing back with allies and partners against the threatening aspects of China’s rise could be lost. Yet the administration seems unaware of this risk. From the E ring of the Pentagon to the White House, it is time that people lose their complacency on the matter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit

The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy