Ranking Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Additions
The 2022 offseason was a busy one for the Detroit Red Wings as tons of changes were made to the roster. Familiar faces bid their goodbyes and plenty of new ones said hello to the winged wheel. Changes were needed in order to hopefully ice a competitive team come the start of the regular season and Steve Yzerman did not disappoint. He has made many great moves and decisions during his tenure as the Red Wings general manager (GM), but these recent signings may be some of the best yet.
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remains suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
Red Wings' David Perron: Tickles twine Wednesday
Perron scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres. Perron sparked the Red Wings' comeback with his third-period tally on a pass from Dylan Larkin. The goal was Perron's first in five games and just his second in November, though he added nine helpers in 13 outings for the month. The 34-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 contests in a top-six role with time on the first power-play unit.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Fox47News
Red Wings set to debut reverse retro jersey against Toronto at home
The Red Wings have taken some heat for the design of their 2022 reverse retro jersey, but the team is giving the alternative look solid reviews as they get ready to debut them against Toronto. Both Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider said they liked the alternate look. Even Derek Lalonde...
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Detroit Red Wings lose to Buffalo Sabres in shootout, 5-4: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (11-6-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-12-1) When: 7 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Morrissey's flying start earns recognition from NHL
27-year-old defenceman has 23 points in 20 games, earned seven points in four games last week. Let's run back the last seven days for Josh Morrissey. Last Monday he scored twice against the Carolina Hurricanes, including the overtime winner, to send the fans home happy from Canada Life Centre. Two...
Sharks’ Goaltending Situation No Longer an Issue
The San Jose Sharks have struggled to find consistent goaltending over the past few years. After making it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, they were able to get two good years out of a Martin Jones and Aaron Dell tandem. However, like all good things, it would not last forever. With no true elite prospects in the system and less-than-stellar goaltending in the 2020-21 season with a Jones and Devin Dubnyk combo, the Sharks decided to rejuvenate the pipeline.
