San Jose, CA

It’s California. They will just wave to the cameras, never fearing anyone will defend themselves or their property and if caught will be let go with a slap on the wrist and “stern” warning.

NBC Bay Area

San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather

A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised

By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
Paradise Post

San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules

San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark

Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose will now include a... The post UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood

A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Livermore PD Holds Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Event

Livermore police on Tuesday were taking preemptive action in the fight against catalytic converter theft, holding an anti-theft event on the Las Positas College campus. Starting at 4 p.m., vehicle owners can having their vehicle identification numbers, or VIN, etched onto the catalytic converter, which will help police identify the part's owner.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said.  His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA

