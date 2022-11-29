Read full article on original website
AVGAmerican
2d ago
It’s California. They will just wave to the cameras, never fearing anyone will defend themselves or their property and if caught will be let go with a slap on the wrist and “stern” warning.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
SJ community prepares makeshift tombstones to memorialize homeless deaths
For most, these tombstones serve as the only visual markers to honor those who have died on streets - a source of closure for many in the unhoused community.
Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised
By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
KTVU FOX 2
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
‘Almost hopeless’: SJ homeless prepare for winter, doubt new leadership will fix things
WHILE MANY SANTA Clara County residents gathered for Thanksgiving in warm settings this past week, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their...
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
Paradise Post
San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules
San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Health Commissioners Recommend Decriminalization of Use of Hallucinogens
Berkeley is one step closer to legalizing LSD after city health commissioners voted unanimously to recommend to the city council decriminalize the use of hallucinogens. If the city council approves the proposal, Berkeley will become the first city in the country to have such an ordinance. That same measure includes...
UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark
Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose will now include a... The post UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
NBC Bay Area
Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood
A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
NBC Bay Area
Livermore PD Holds Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Event
Livermore police on Tuesday were taking preemptive action in the fight against catalytic converter theft, holding an anti-theft event on the Las Positas College campus. Starting at 4 p.m., vehicle owners can having their vehicle identification numbers, or VIN, etched onto the catalytic converter, which will help police identify the part's owner.
NBC Bay Area
Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue
A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
KTVU FOX 2
Person seen dangerously clinging to VTA light rail as it speeds along track
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Valley Transportation Authority is investigating an incident where a person appears to be clinging to and riding one of its light rail vehicles while in motion. VTA posted to social media Wednesday that the stunt was an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act." There is video on...
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said. His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
