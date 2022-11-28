Read full article on original website
How long do Thanksgiving leftovers last? Turkey, dressing, pie safety tips
As Black Friday dawns, the big day is over, but the leftovers remain. If you had turkey and the trimmings on Thursday and filled your fridge with the remnants of the meal, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has some tips for you on food safety. How long...
How Long Does it Take to Cook the Perfect Turkey?
Holiday cooking is upon us—happy Thanksgiving!—and everyone is wondering: How long does it take to cook a turkey?. Well, how long you should roast a turkey depends largely on how much it weighs, as well as whether you plan to stuff it. For an oven set to 325°F, FoodSafety.gov recommends the following roasting times based on the weight of a fully thawed turkey:
I made Ree Drummond's butternut squash macaroni and cheese and thought that the flavorful recipe would be perfect for Thanksgiving
An Insider reporter tried making the Pioneer Woman's butternut squash macaroni and cheese and thought the easy recipe was perfect for the holidays.
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
2 Drinks You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Metabolism
Have you ever heard the rule “don’t go grocery shopping while hungry?” Maybe we should also add “don’t go grocery shopping while thirsty” to the list. Because if you’re someone who loves to indulge in sweet b...
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Monday: Eat, Freeze or Throw Away Thanksgiving Leftovers Today
FoodSafety.gov suggest to eat or freeze leftovers 3-4 days. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, after dinner — you have a fridge full of leftovers and your weekend was a Turkey Day food fest: Friday — you started with a Thanksgiving inspired breakfast, brunch or lunch and then, snacked and grazed until Thanksgiving dinner Part 2.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs have become a weeknight staple in my house. An easy recipe that you can whip up super fast!. Air Fryer Chicken Thighs. These easy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs take only minutes to prep and...
Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage (Slow Cooker, Instant Pot, Stove)
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This creamy, Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale is a hearty, gluten-free, dairy-free soup you’ll want to add to your soup rotation! Slow Cooker, Instant Pot or Stove Top directions!. Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale. This...
