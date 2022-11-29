Financial relief is on its way for thousands of Ohio residents. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the state will be spending approximately $240 million. This money is aimed towards helping residents that are in medical debt. The state is working with a nonprofit organization that will buy and wipe out the debt. Supporters of this method believe that if other states adopt this strategy, it will help to alleviate the medical debt crisis across the country. (source)

