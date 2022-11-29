ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

utoledo.edu

UTMC to Open New Surgical Intensive Care Unit Dec. 5

The University of Toledo Medical Center will open a new surgical intensive care unit on Monday, Dec. 5, enhancing the hospital’s ability to care for the most complicated trauma and surgical cases. As a provisional Level II trauma center, UTMC is prepared to provide life-saving care for the most...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Emotional Support Plants Available to Students

To promote the importance of self-care and support the mental health and well-being of students, student leaders of The University of Toledo Student Green Fund are giving away free potted plants through the end of fall semester. UToledo students can pick up an emotional support plant and a care card...
horseandrider.com

Michigan Horse Positive for Strangles

A Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Monroe County, Michigan, was confirmed positive for strangles. The exact onset date of her illness is unknown, but it is believed to have started in October. She presented with nasal discharge and is now recovering. One other horse on the property was positive for strangles in April of this year. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Aneka Duncan

Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 Million

Financial relief is on its way for thousands of Ohio residents. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the state will be spending approximately $240 million. This money is aimed towards helping residents that are in medical debt. The state is working with a nonprofit organization that will buy and wipe out the debt. Supporters of this method believe that if other states adopt this strategy, it will help to alleviate the medical debt crisis across the country. (source)
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo

Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
OHIO STATE
utoledo.edu

Engineering Triplets Celebrating Dec. 17 Commencement

On Dec. 17, Dakota, Drew and Dillon Tocco will begin a new chapter in their lives. It’s not just that the three engineering students are graduating from The University of Toledo. It’s also the first time the Toccos — triplets and “built-in best friends” — will head in different directions to their full-time jobs in different companies.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting. The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Theresa Gadus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no. Council president Matt Cherry declined an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
TOLEDO, OH

