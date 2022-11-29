Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
UTMC to Open New Surgical Intensive Care Unit Dec. 5
The University of Toledo Medical Center will open a new surgical intensive care unit on Monday, Dec. 5, enhancing the hospital’s ability to care for the most complicated trauma and surgical cases. As a provisional Level II trauma center, UTMC is prepared to provide life-saving care for the most...
utoledo.edu
Emotional Support Plants Available to Students
To promote the importance of self-care and support the mental health and well-being of students, student leaders of The University of Toledo Student Green Fund are giving away free potted plants through the end of fall semester. UToledo students can pick up an emotional support plant and a care card...
horseandrider.com
Michigan Horse Positive for Strangles
A Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Monroe County, Michigan, was confirmed positive for strangles. The exact onset date of her illness is unknown, but it is believed to have started in October. She presented with nasal discharge and is now recovering. One other horse on the property was positive for strangles in April of this year. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed.
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 Million
Financial relief is on its way for thousands of Ohio residents. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the state will be spending approximately $240 million. This money is aimed towards helping residents that are in medical debt. The state is working with a nonprofit organization that will buy and wipe out the debt. Supporters of this method believe that if other states adopt this strategy, it will help to alleviate the medical debt crisis across the country. (source)
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
mlivingnews.com
Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo
Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
13abc.com
Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
utoledo.edu
Engineering Triplets Celebrating Dec. 17 Commencement
On Dec. 17, Dakota, Drew and Dillon Tocco will begin a new chapter in their lives. It’s not just that the three engineering students are graduating from The University of Toledo. It’s also the first time the Toccos — triplets and “built-in best friends” — will head in different directions to their full-time jobs in different companies.
Jackson toy store making a difference at no cost
Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store's shopping bags.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
13abc.com
Local expert shares insurance tips after Toledo water main break damages homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The water main break on Galena Street on Monday caused some water damage to surrounding homes and left many asking questions about flood insurance and what the next steps might be. Experts say the most important thing you can do is have a conversation with your...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
13abc.com
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise Wednesday afternoon
SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video report initially aired Aug. 23, 2022, as part of a feature on the 180th Fighter Wing's night flight training. The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will take to the afternoon skies above northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on Wednesday.
wlen.com
City of Adrian Takes Powdered Egg Facility to Court Over Smell; Closing Arguments Planned for Today
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has brought Crimson Holdings LLC to court over the egg-smell that is being emitted from their facility on the 1300 block of East Maumee Street. Crimson Holdings is a powdered egg facility that processes raw eggs into a powder…and then sells it...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting. The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Theresa Gadus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no. Council president Matt Cherry declined an...
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
