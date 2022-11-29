Read full article on original website
Morning Beat: Over 1,000 Oahu families still on waitlist for after-school programs
The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The state has a plan to close a portion of Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii Island if...
What's Trending: Hawaii woman celebrates 100th birthday; McDonald's gold card
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway. If it continues at its current rate, lava could reach Daniel K Inouye highway as soon as Friday. For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Business Report: Cyber Monday
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov....
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Ige strums a final tune as he nears his last days as Hawaii's governor
Clean-up underway after ‘egregious’ firefighting foam spill near Red Hill fuel facility. Health investigators said excavators are currently digging up contaminated soil. However, officials say surface water is not contaminated. Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HNN News Brief (Nov. 30, 2022)
Navy officials still not sure what caused spill of toxic fire suppressant at Red Hill facility. The military says it’s still try to determine why over 1,100 gallons of highly toxic fire suppressant spilled at the Red Hill facility on Tuesday afternoon. After firefighting foam spill at Red Hill,...
HVNP explains impact of Mauna Loa eruption, what visitors need to know
After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting. Incredible video huge lava fountains shooting up from Mauna Loa's summit. While there is no immediate threat to downslope communities, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant. Monday's Midday Newscast:...
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
Navy officials still not sure what caused spill of toxic fire suppressant at Red Hill facility
Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
Business Report: Currency exchange rates
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST. |. By...
Midday Newscast: Emergency officials urge preparedness as eruption continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is slated to get $5.6 million in new federal funding to provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities. “I’m especially pleased that this funding includes support for broadband access in Native Hawaii communities through the department of Hawaiian Homelands,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference Wednesday.
