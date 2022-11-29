ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway

City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Business Report: Cyber Monday

Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov....
Ige strums a final tune as he nears his last days as Hawaii's governor

Clean-up underway after ‘egregious’ firefighting foam spill near Red Hill fuel facility. Health investigators said excavators are currently digging up contaminated soil. However, officials say surface water is not contaminated. Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HNN News Brief (Nov. 30, 2022)

Navy officials still not sure what caused spill of toxic fire suppressant at Red Hill facility. The military says it’s still try to determine why over 1,100 gallons of highly toxic fire suppressant spilled at the Red Hill facility on Tuesday afternoon. After firefighting foam spill at Red Hill,...
HVNP explains impact of Mauna Loa eruption, what visitors need to know

After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting. Incredible video huge lava fountains shooting up from Mauna Loa's summit. While there is no immediate threat to downslope communities, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant. Monday's Midday Newscast:...
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
Business Report: Currency exchange rates

Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST. |. By...
Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is slated to get $5.6 million in new federal funding to provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities. “I’m especially pleased that this funding includes support for broadband access in Native Hawaii communities through the department of Hawaiian Homelands,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference Wednesday.
