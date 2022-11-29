Quantiphi, Inc. Recognized by Great Place To Work India among India’s Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
salestechstar.com
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
salestechstar.com
Medallia Honored as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by Inspiring Workplaces
Global award honors top technologies driving positive change for organizations. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced it has been selected as one of the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors as part of the 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards. The inaugural Top 25 Work Tech...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, Tata Sons, will merge its Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, in a major step toward revamping the country’s debt-laden national carrier. The merger will strengthen Singapore Airlines’ foothold in India’s fast-growing aviation...
Finance employees see the future of work as hybrid as major firms push for a return to the office
A study by Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics focuses on finance professionals in the U.K.
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
salestechstar.com
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
salestechstar.com
Neptune Software Anticipates Three Key Business Trends in 2023
With another year of uncertainty ahead of us, business leaders must prepare for what lies ahead and Neptune Software has identified three key trends to pay attention to. To keep a competitive advantage in this era of variability, businesses must lean into hybrid work models, prioritize sustainability, and brace for a down-turning economy by centering innovation.
salestechstar.com
GridX and SEW Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Within the Utility Industry and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences
Combining highly accurate rate analytics with the industry’s premier digital customer experience platform will help customers understand the impact of their actions and save energy. GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities, and SEW, the world’s leading and trusted provider of digital customer and workforce experience...
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
csengineermag.com
Aurecon strengthens digital offering in Greater China to help clients future-proof their infrastructure
Hong Kong – As businesses across Asia continue to navigate change and act more effectively as data-led organisations, Aurecon has strengthened its digital capabilities to help clients to transform their businesses. The international design, engineering and advisory company has appointed Frank Nelisi as its Digital Practice Leader, Greater China....
salestechstar.com
Intradiem Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Superior Automation Solutions in the Workforce Engagement and Intelligent Automation Industry
Intradiem solutions dramatically increase customer experience teams’ productivity and decrease companies’ operational challenges. Based on its recent analysis of the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Intradiem with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for empowering customer experience (CX) teams with intelligent automation solutions that boost productivity.
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
salestechstar.com
Conjura ranked 40th in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50 Awards
Conjura attributes its growth to solving eCommerce operational complexity with its suite of dashboards and benchmarking tool. Conjura announced that it ranked number 40 in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. Rankings are based on average percentage revenue growth over four years.
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
salestechstar.com
Netail Closes Seed Funding to Advance Retail-Focused AI Development
Funding will enable expansion into new markets, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience. Netail, a technology that enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and optimize prices in real time, announced the closing of $5M in seed funding. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), which provides early-stage venture capital to dynamic entrepreneurs and successful technology companies throughout the Midwest, and Dr. Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Other investors include HKSTP Ventures.
salestechstar.com
Zoom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide
Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 12 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as both a Leader and a Visionary in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom’s offerings in this space include enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Whiteboard.
