ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Qatar admits shocking number of World Cup worker deaths

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has certainly had its thrilling moments on the pitch, it has also been plagued with controversies. Many of those controversies stem from the country’s conservative Muslim policies, like Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ stance and its strict alcohol regulations. However, the country’s egregious human rights violations have drawn the most Read more... The post Qatar admits shocking number of World Cup worker deaths appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France 24

Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup

Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
Front Office Sports

Saudi Arabia Reportedly Blocks Qatari World Cup Streaming Coverage

Many viewers in Saudi Arabia may not have been able to watch their team’s massive upset against Argentina — or any other match at the World Cup. The Saudi government has reportedly blocked TOD TV — the World Cup rights holder in the country and a subsidiary of Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group — from showing matches in the kingdom.
The Independent

Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?

World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
New York Post

Qatari official says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’

A top official linked to Qatar’s World Cup organization has estimated that as many as 500 migrant workers died while building the $200 billion tournament complex in Doha — a much higher number than previously stated. Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, disclosed the shocking figure in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, parts of which were shared on Twitter Monday.  Speaking from a location near the controversial tournament site, Morgan asked al-Thawadi for an “honest, realistic” total of migrant workers who died as a result of the infrastructure project since it began in 2014.  “The estimate...
The Independent

Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup

As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. While Mexico won the game, 2-1, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round. Simultaneously, Argentina took down Poland in another Group C match, with both teams...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy