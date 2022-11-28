Read full article on original website
No. 2 Texas, No. 7 Creighton meet in ‘barometer’ game for both
No. 2 Texas will put its undefeated season and its highest ranking since 2010 on the line when it hosts
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Women’s Soccer Signs Andrine Westlie for 2023
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's soccer 2023 signing class grew to six newcomers on Wednesday, November 30 as head coach Ross Paule announced the signing of Andrine Westlie. Originally from Sandvika, Norway, Westlie will have three years of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons at Oklahoma....
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
OSU QB commit Zane Flores named MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football commit and Gretna (Neb.) 2023 quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. The senior quarterback helped the Dragons to a 12-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Nebraska Class A State Playoffs.
1011now.com
Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Iowa Prep Leads Team to Undefeated Season, Could Win Heisman
Before JJ Kohl and Kadyn Proctor, there was Max Duggan. The four-star quarterback out of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country before deciding to play for Texas Christian University. Not only did he field offers from Iowa and Iowa State, but according to 247Sports, schools like Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and others came calling with scholarship offers.
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Kearney Hub
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
kfornow.com
Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
Nebraska Football: Urban Meyer replacing Ryan Day could be a Husker dream come true
For Nebraska football fans, this has been a better weekend than we have the right to have, considering the team just finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Matt Rhule being named the Huskers head coach might not even be the main reason why it’s been such a great weekend.
klkntv.com
What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
knopnews2.com
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
nebraskanewsservice.net
University of Nebraska’s Performance Nutrition Center Played Crucial Role In Huskers’ Season Opener In Ireland
Traveling overseas is never an easy feat, especially when you’re flying with a team of over one hundred players and staff for an international football game. The University of Nebraska football team did just that when they kicked off the 2022 season of college football by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Getting to Ireland was a monumental task with lots of logistics involved in making sure the team was fully prepared to play. How does a team this large prepare for a trip like this?
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
