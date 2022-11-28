ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

GoCreighton.com

Bluejay Women’s Soccer Signs Andrine Westlie for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's soccer 2023 signing class grew to six newcomers on Wednesday, November 30 as head coach Ross Paule announced the signing of Andrine Westlie. Originally from Sandvika, Norway, Westlie will have three years of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons at Oklahoma....
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
LINCOLN, NE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Prep Leads Team to Undefeated Season, Could Win Heisman

Before JJ Kohl and Kadyn Proctor, there was Max Duggan. The four-star quarterback out of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country before deciding to play for Texas Christian University. Not only did he field offers from Iowa and Iowa State, but according to 247Sports, schools like Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and others came calling with scholarship offers.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

University of Nebraska’s Performance Nutrition Center Played Crucial Role In Huskers’ Season Opener In Ireland

Traveling overseas is never an easy feat, especially when you’re flying with a team of over one hundred players and staff for an international football game. The University of Nebraska football team did just that when they kicked off the 2022 season of college football by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Getting to Ireland was a monumental task with lots of logistics involved in making sure the team was fully prepared to play. How does a team this large prepare for a trip like this?
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
OMAHA, NE

