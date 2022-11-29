Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management

Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.

