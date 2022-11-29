Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
salestechstar.com
Tackling Supply Chain Risk Is a Key Driver in Expanded EY US and Thomson Reuters Alliance to Help Companies Navigate ESG complexities
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Thomson Reuters will introduce a new suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools to meet growing customer need for supply chain transparency and policy tracking. The ESG tools include an offering of ongoing supply chain due diligence, including addressing forced labor risk,...
salestechstar.com
Tiffin Group and Rollick Partner on Next-Level Customer Experience and Online Inventory Shopping Program
Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and the Tiffin Group, a family-operated Motorhome and Fifth Wheel manufacturer, have partnered on an enterprise-wide marketing, sales, and inventory management solution to enhance the customer shopping experience. The program allows Tiffin and Vanleigh customers to...
salestechstar.com
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
salestechstar.com
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
salestechstar.com
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
salestechstar.com
GridX and SEW Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Within the Utility Industry and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences
Combining highly accurate rate analytics with the industry’s premier digital customer experience platform will help customers understand the impact of their actions and save energy. GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities, and SEW, the world’s leading and trusted provider of digital customer and workforce experience...
salestechstar.com
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
salestechstar.com
Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
Softchoice Corporation has won two awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model....
salestechstar.com
Solvo Announces AWS Marketplace Availability
Solvo’s real-time detection and analysis now broadly available to those searching for adaptive cloud infrastructure security. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced general availability in AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. Customers looking for cloud infrastructure security for their AWS deployments can now digitally transform and grow their business in a secure manner using Solvo’s real-time monitoring and analysis across infrastructure, applications, data and users.
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
salestechstar.com
Zylo Secures $31.5M Series C to Help Companies Reduce SaaS Costs and Operationalize Renewals
SaaS management leader accelerates growth and doubles new business during record-setting year; new investor Baird Capital leads round. Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, announced $31.5 million in Series C funding led by Baird Capital’s Venture Team. Organizations worldwide rely on Zylo to find, manage, and reduce SaaS application spend, sprawl, and risk – challenges brought to the forefront given the current economic climate.
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
OneRail Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding to Transform B2B Supply Chains
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005117/en/ Bill Catania and Lisa Catania (Photo: Business Wire)
