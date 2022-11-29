Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022

Read full article on original website
Atos Named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced this week the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management
CereTax, the sales tax automation platform, and OneBill Software, the modern agile billing and monetization platform, announced their integration and partnership, which will transform the way telecommunications businesses handle their sales tax automation, along with their billing and subscription management. The integration between the CereTax and OneBill platforms will give...
CoSo Cloud Expands eLearning Partnership with Adobe Systems
CoSo Cloud makes third investment in Adobe eLearning offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program. CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo) a leading provider of secure, private-cloud managed services, unique add-on subscription software applications and expert professional development services for virtual classroom and high-consequence eLearning, announced it has expanded its offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program (SPP).
Magentrix Partner Management Platform Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Vendors using HubSpot CRM now have a new way to manage and grow their partner ecosystems with the Magentrix PRM integration. Magentrix stands out in the PRM category of the HubSpot App Marketplace due to its ability to meet customers’ unique requirements, with the nature of the software being a true platform as a service (PaaS).
Peak Support wins Best Outsourcing Provider of the Year at 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
Peak Support is excited to announce that it has won Best Outsourcing Provider of the Year at 2022 International Customer Management Institute Global Contact Center Awards. The award is given to teams that showcase a high level of commitment to elevating customer and team experience. Peak Support has experienced significant...
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Zoom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide
Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 12 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as both a Leader and a Visionary in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom’s offerings in this space include enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Whiteboard.
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
Tiffin Group and Rollick Partner on Next-Level Customer Experience and Online Inventory Shopping Program
Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and the Tiffin Group, a family-operated Motorhome and Fifth Wheel manufacturer, have partnered on an enterprise-wide marketing, sales, and inventory management solution to enhance the customer shopping experience. The program allows Tiffin and Vanleigh customers to...
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Zingtree Teams up with AVANT to Deliver Enhanced Contact Center Operations to its Global Partners
As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions. Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, announced it is partnering with Avant Communications (AVANT), the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. The addition of AVANT as Zingtree’s newest channel partner further expands the company’s global impact as it works to elevate contact center agent productivity around the world.
Aisera Named a Leader in AI Chatbots for IT Operations Report
Aisera recognized for its best-in-class ROI, User Experience, Time-to-value with the highest possible scores in AI chatbot deployment & security. Aisera, the world’s leading AI-driven service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX), announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022 report. Aisera received the highest score possible among 10 other vendors in the AI Chatbot and IT Operations Time-to-value, Workflow Automation, Readiness, Deployment & Security criteria.
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
75% of U.S. Small and Midsize Businesses to Spend More on Software in 2023
Capterra’s 2023 SMB Software Buying Trends Survey reveals growing security concerns, implementation barriers, siloed evaluation processes, and customer reviews as key buying behaviors. Despite fears of a looming recession, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. are spending more on software in 2023, according to Capterra’s 2023 SMB...
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
