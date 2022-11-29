Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' lung cancer drug
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI.O) said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its experimental lung cancer drug, citing the need for an additional study.
FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.
Dr. Makary responds to Biden official's call for COVID boosters after two months: Show us clinical trial data
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra suggested Americans should receive six COVID booster shots each year in a tweet, in an effort to protect from the 'worst symptoms'
The US needs a sanctions policy revolution
For over three decades, economic sanctions against America’s adversaries have been a critical element of our foreign policy. Unfortunately, increasing evidence shows that, far too often, sanctions are poorly conceived and enforced. We have failed to appreciate that our sanctions’ targets are devious and creative, crafting successful evasion and...
targetedonc.com
Episode 11B: The Effect of Trilaciclib in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for ES-SCLC Treatment
In this companion article, Dr Paul Bunn discuss the implications from the pooled results of trilaciclib on chemotherapy induced myelosuppression (CIM) and reviews management strategies for patients that might develop neutropenia while on chemotherapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series...
endpts.com
Merck sues Johns Hopkins for licensing Keytruda patents in secret and in conflict with research collaboration
Merck filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the storied university obtained illegal patents as part of its research collaboration with the company and related to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Merck alleges that the Baltimore-based university obtained and licensed Keytruda-related...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies
Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
physiciansweekly.com
Initial Treatment for CLL/ SLL: Ibrutinib Plus Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Rituximab
For a study, researchers sought to determine if ibrutinib combined with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (iFCR) is safe and effective for use as an initial therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL). In the cohort, between January 2019 and March 2021, iFCR was administered to 34...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Novel Treatments for the Newly Diagnosed Presentation: November 13, 2022
Over recent years, immunotherapy has created a new era for patients with multiple myeloma, helping to increase life expectancy with these new agents and combination regimens, according to Dr. Ola Landgren. At the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit, Landgren, chief of the Myeloma Division and leader of translational and...
physiciansweekly.com
Advanced Ovarian Cancer Peritoneal Metastases Affect Surgery and Survival in Patients
Cytoreductive surgery (CRS) feasibility and the need for extensive surgery in patients with advanced ovarian cancer are difficult to assess. Therefore, it will be helpful to identify patients for CRS in a precise manner using preoperative and intraoperative criteria. This research aimed to establish if there is a correlation between the number of peritoneal metastases found during surgery, the degree of completion of interval CRS, and survival. Patients with newly diagnosed stage III-IV epithelial ovarian cancer who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval CRS were included in this single-center observational cohort research.
docwirenews.com
Changes in eGFR in Patients Treated for Gout With Pegloticase + Methotrexate
Decline in renal function is associated with hyperuricemia and gout. Independent of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage, pegloticase has been shown to lower uric acid in patients with CKD and uncontrolled gout. Data from recent trials and case data support use of an immunomodulator with pegloticase to limit formation of antidrug antibody, increase urate-lowering response rate, and decrease the risk of infusion reaction.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants RMAT and Fast Track Designations to Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for B-NHL
The allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA granted CB-010, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with relapsed or refractory large B...
physiciansweekly.com
Splenectomy Outcomes During Cytoreductive Surgery for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Complications following cytoreductive surgery for Stage III or IV epithelial ovarian cancer with or without splenectomy are described, and opportunities for better post-splenectomy treatment are highlighted. With the use of the institutional database Gynecologic Oncology Longitudinal Data Collection and Utilization Program (GOLD CUP), researchers identified all patients who underwent cytoreductive surgery for ovarian cancer between 2008 and 2018. Patient characteristics, co-morbidities, disease stage, operative and post-operative details, readmission rates, progression-free survival, overall survival, and death from the disease were compared between those who underwent splenectomy and those who did not as part of cytoreductive surgery.
targetedonc.com
Study of Ponatinib Versus Imatinib Meets Primary End Point in Ph+ ALL
Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced that the phase 3 PhALLCON trial of ponatinib for Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia succeeded in improving the rate of minimal residual disease–negative complete remission. Ponatinib (Iclusig) showed superiority to imatinib (Gleevec) in the primary end point of the multicenter, randomized phase 3 PhALLCON trial (NCT03589326) in...
FDA Approves CSL Behring Marketing of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy; Its $3.5M List Price Is a Record
The Food and Drug Administration has awarded King of Prussia-based CSL Behring marketing approval for Hemgenix, the first hemophilia B gene therapy to treat adults, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
endpts.com
Allogene takes the stage in New York to go deep on its off-the-shelf cell therapies — declaring a first for solid tumors
NEW YORK — In most cases, a biotech like Allogene would wait until the next big science conference to offer its latest series of snapshots of its data. But most biotechs aren’t like Allogene, where the veteran leaders from Kite garnered a substantial number of kudos over the years for their in-depth reviews of the company’s progress.
endpts.com
BioNTech bets on difficult STING field via small molecule pact with a Polish biotech
BioNTech is beefing up its relatively thin small molecule pipeline by adding weight to a clinically difficult corner of oncology R&D: STING agonists. To do so, BioNTech is teaming up with a 15-year-old Polish biotech and doling out €40 million, about $41.5 million, to start. The deal is broken...
cgtlive.com
Hemgenix Approval May Pave Way for Val-Rox in Hemophilia A
The FDA has decided not to hold an advisory committee meeting for Roctavian after all. BioMarin’s biologics license application (BLA) review for its adeno-associated virus gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (val-rox; Roctavian) may not be so delayed after all, as the company announced that the FDA will no longer be holding an advisory committee meeting to discuss the therapy’s benefit in hemophilia A.1 The FDA will still complete the scheduled pre-licensure inspection of BioMarin’s gene therapy manufacturing facility in Canada.
physiciansweekly.com
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients: Impact of Circulating Lymphoma at Diagnosis on Outcomes
The most prevalent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Various prognostic factors were known, including the revised international prognostic index (R-IPI), MYC/BCL2 overexpression by IHC, MYC/BCL2 and/or BCL6 rearrangement (double hit/triple hit lymphomas [DHL/THL]), CD5 expression, and metabolic tumor volume. These risk stratification tools were under development. However, the significance of circulating lymphoma (CL) in individuals with DLBCL at diagnosis was largely unclear outside of case reports and limited case studies. As a result, researchers aimed to assess how CL at diagnosis affected patients with DLBCL outcomes.
