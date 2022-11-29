ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer

New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
The Hill

The US needs a sanctions policy revolution

For over three decades, economic sanctions against America’s adversaries have been a critical element of our foreign policy. Unfortunately, increasing evidence shows that, far too often, sanctions are poorly conceived and enforced. We have failed to appreciate that our sanctions’ targets are devious and creative, crafting successful evasion and...
WASHINGTON STATE
targetedonc.com

Episode 11B: The Effect of Trilaciclib in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for ES-SCLC Treatment

In this companion article, Dr Paul Bunn discuss the implications from the pooled results of trilaciclib on chemotherapy induced myelosuppression (CIM) and reviews management strategies for patients that might develop neutropenia while on chemotherapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series...
endpts.com

Merck sues Johns Hopkins for licensing Keytruda patents in secret and in conflict with research collaboration

Merck filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the storied university obtained illegal patents as part of its research collaboration with the company and related to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Merck alleges that the Baltimore-based university obtained and licensed Keytruda-related...
BALTIMORE, MD
physiciansweekly.com

Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies

Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
physiciansweekly.com

Initial Treatment for CLL/ SLL: Ibrutinib Plus Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Rituximab

For a study, researchers sought to determine if ibrutinib combined with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (iFCR) is safe and effective for use as an initial therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL). In the cohort, between January 2019 and March 2021, iFCR was administered to 34...
physiciansweekly.com

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Peritoneal Metastases Affect Surgery and Survival in Patients

Cytoreductive surgery (CRS) feasibility and the need for extensive surgery in patients with advanced ovarian cancer are difficult to assess. Therefore, it will be helpful to identify patients for CRS in a precise manner using preoperative and intraoperative criteria. This research aimed to establish if there is a correlation between the number of peritoneal metastases found during surgery, the degree of completion of interval CRS, and survival. Patients with newly diagnosed stage III-IV epithelial ovarian cancer who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval CRS were included in this single-center observational cohort research.
docwirenews.com

Changes in eGFR in Patients Treated for Gout With Pegloticase + Methotrexate

Decline in renal function is associated with hyperuricemia and gout. Independent of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage, pegloticase has been shown to lower uric acid in patients with CKD and uncontrolled gout. Data from recent trials and case data support use of an immunomodulator with pegloticase to limit formation of antidrug antibody, increase urate-lowering response rate, and decrease the risk of infusion reaction.
FLORIDA STATE
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants RMAT and Fast Track Designations to Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for B-NHL

The allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA granted CB-010, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with relapsed or refractory large B...
physiciansweekly.com

Splenectomy Outcomes During Cytoreductive Surgery for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Complications following cytoreductive surgery for Stage III or IV epithelial ovarian cancer with or without splenectomy are described, and opportunities for better post-splenectomy treatment are highlighted. With the use of the institutional database Gynecologic Oncology Longitudinal Data Collection and Utilization Program (GOLD CUP), researchers identified all patients who underwent cytoreductive surgery for ovarian cancer between 2008 and 2018. Patient characteristics, co-morbidities, disease stage, operative and post-operative details, readmission rates, progression-free survival, overall survival, and death from the disease were compared between those who underwent splenectomy and those who did not as part of cytoreductive surgery.
targetedonc.com

Study of Ponatinib Versus Imatinib Meets Primary End Point in Ph+ ALL

Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced that the phase 3 PhALLCON trial of ponatinib for Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia succeeded in improving the rate of minimal residual disease–negative complete remission. Ponatinib (Iclusig) showed superiority to imatinib (Gleevec) in the primary end point of the multicenter, randomized phase 3 PhALLCON trial (NCT03589326) in...
cgtlive.com

Hemgenix Approval May Pave Way for Val-Rox in Hemophilia A

The FDA has decided not to hold an advisory committee meeting for Roctavian after all. BioMarin’s biologics license application (BLA) review for its adeno-associated virus gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (val-rox; Roctavian) may not be so delayed after all, as the company announced that the FDA will no longer be holding an advisory committee meeting to discuss the therapy’s benefit in hemophilia A.1 The FDA will still complete the scheduled pre-licensure inspection of BioMarin’s gene therapy manufacturing facility in Canada.
physiciansweekly.com

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients: Impact of Circulating Lymphoma at Diagnosis on Outcomes

The most prevalent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Various prognostic factors were known, including the revised international prognostic index (R-IPI), MYC/BCL2 overexpression by IHC, MYC/BCL2 and/or BCL6 rearrangement (double hit/triple hit lymphomas [DHL/THL]), CD5 expression, and metabolic tumor volume. These risk stratification tools were under development. However, the significance of circulating lymphoma (CL) in individuals with DLBCL at diagnosis was largely unclear outside of case reports and limited case studies. As a result, researchers aimed to assess how CL at diagnosis affected patients with DLBCL outcomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy