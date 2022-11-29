Complications following cytoreductive surgery for Stage III or IV epithelial ovarian cancer with or without splenectomy are described, and opportunities for better post-splenectomy treatment are highlighted. With the use of the institutional database Gynecologic Oncology Longitudinal Data Collection and Utilization Program (GOLD CUP), researchers identified all patients who underwent cytoreductive surgery for ovarian cancer between 2008 and 2018. Patient characteristics, co-morbidities, disease stage, operative and post-operative details, readmission rates, progression-free survival, overall survival, and death from the disease were compared between those who underwent splenectomy and those who did not as part of cytoreductive surgery.

