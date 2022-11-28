ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers makes decision about rest of season

Already playing with a broken thumb, Rodgers left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter after suffering what was described as an oblique injury. After the game, Rodgers told reporters that he had injured his ribs and was going to undergo an MRI on Monday. If those results came back negative, he would continue to play.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday

The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation

Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Three Former Tide Stars Into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Alabama put together a 15-game winning streak against Tennessee before the Vols broke that string in Knoxville this year. But prior to Nick Saban arriving in Tuscaloosa to regain domination of the most important rivalry in the Southeastern Conference, Bama was trying to end a drought in which the Vols had won nine of 10 games going into the 2005 contest in Birmingham’s Legion Field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

