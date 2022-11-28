Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers makes decision about rest of season
Already playing with a broken thumb, Rodgers left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter after suffering what was described as an oblique injury. After the game, Rodgers told reporters that he had injured his ribs and was going to undergo an MRI on Monday. If those results came back negative, he would continue to play.
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
The Latest on Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status
Here is the latest health update on Aaron Rodgers, who was pulled from Green Bay's blowout loss to the Eagles in the fourth quarter of Week 12.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Aaron Rodgers allegedly tested former teammate on Sept. 11 conspiracy theories: 'You believe in 9/11?'
When Aaron Rodgers first met his former backup DeShone Kizer, he didn't immediately test him on the Packers' playbook. He quizzed him on 9/11 conspiracy theories.
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Notes: 7-Footer Update | Bench Concerns? | Reese Feasting
Maryland basketball has played small when starting center Julian Reese is on the bench, usually employing 6-foot-7, 210-pound reserve Patrick Emilien at the five. Emilien has performed well, but there will be times during Big Ten play when more size is needed. So what's the status of 7-foot freshman Caleum-Swanton-Rodger?
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Time to Schein: Aaron Rodgers Should ABSOLUTELY Remain the Starting QB
Adam Schein shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers remaining the starting quarterback once he is healthy and how the Green Bay Packers need to step up their game.
247Sports
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
Three Former Tide Stars Into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
Alabama put together a 15-game winning streak against Tennessee before the Vols broke that string in Knoxville this year. But prior to Nick Saban arriving in Tuscaloosa to regain domination of the most important rivalry in the Southeastern Conference, Bama was trying to end a drought in which the Vols had won nine of 10 games going into the 2005 contest in Birmingham’s Legion Field.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0