Shanghai Disneyland has again closed its gates, just four days after reopening them, in order to comply with “the requirement of pandemic prevention and control.” The park was last closed in late October and reopened on Friday. Since then, however, Chinese officials have stepped up their battle against a rise in cases and also a rise in protests related to the country’s long pandemic-related lockdown. The official statement on the Shanghai Disneyland website reads: In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon...

2 DAYS AGO