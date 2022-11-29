ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Just 4 Days After Reopening Due To China Covid Requirements

Shanghai Disneyland has again closed its gates, just four days after reopening them, in order to comply with “the requirement of pandemic prevention and control.” The park was last closed in late October and reopened on Friday. Since then, however, Chinese officials have stepped up their battle against a rise in cases and also a rise in protests related to the country’s long pandemic-related lockdown. The official statement on the Shanghai Disneyland website reads: In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon...
Jalopnik

Disney Buys Unfinished Sister of Scrapped 'World's Largest Cruise Ship'

Disney Cruise Line has announced it’s bought what is expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship when it is finished. Global Dream, the sister ship to the now-scrapped Global Dream II, has been sitting partially finished since German-Hong Kong shipbuilder MV Werften went bankrupt earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneytips.com

Replacing FastPass Was a Great Disney Decision – Here’s Why

When you want to go upstairs, you may use an escalator. When you have to stick two materials together, there’s a high chance you’ll use Velcro. And when you need to blow your nose, you probably ask for a Kleenex. You may not realize it, but these are...
WRAL

India on track for record $100 billion in remittances, says World Bank

CNN — The extensive Indian diaspora will help the South Asian country reach a special milestone this year. Asia's third largest economy is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances in 2022, according to a World Bank report published Wednesday. This will be the first time a country will reach that milestone figure, it said.
WRAL

New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station

CNN — Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
WRAL

Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown

CNN — Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks open December with modest gains on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and bond yields are pulling back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could slow the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. A sharp drop in Salesforce.com pulled the Dow lower.
WRAL

Columbia asks for legal status for its people already in US

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Gustavo Petro, who was elected Colombia's first leftist president in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
CALIFORNIA STATE

