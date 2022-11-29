Read full article on original website
Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Just 4 Days After Reopening Due To China Covid Requirements
Shanghai Disneyland has again closed its gates, just four days after reopening them, in order to comply with “the requirement of pandemic prevention and control.” The park was last closed in late October and reopened on Friday. Since then, however, Chinese officials have stepped up their battle against a rise in cases and also a rise in protests related to the country’s long pandemic-related lockdown. The official statement on the Shanghai Disneyland website reads: In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon...
Chinese cities lead possible change in country's zero-COVID policy
Two of China's largest cities -- Guangzhou in the south and Chongqing, announced on Wednesday an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which could indicate a possible change in the country's zero-COVID policy that ha
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Jalopnik
Disney Buys Unfinished Sister of Scrapped 'World's Largest Cruise Ship'
Disney Cruise Line has announced it’s bought what is expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship when it is finished. Global Dream, the sister ship to the now-scrapped Global Dream II, has been sitting partially finished since German-Hong Kong shipbuilder MV Werften went bankrupt earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Disney World increases ticket prices for second time in a year
If you're planning on going to Walt Disney World in 2023, you can still buy next year's tickets at current rates until December 8. That's when prices on most ticket types will be increasing, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals.
disneytips.com
Replacing FastPass Was a Great Disney Decision – Here’s Why
When you want to go upstairs, you may use an escalator. When you have to stick two materials together, there’s a high chance you’ll use Velcro. And when you need to blow your nose, you probably ask for a Kleenex. You may not realize it, but these are...
WRAL
India on track for record $100 billion in remittances, says World Bank
CNN — The extensive Indian diaspora will help the South Asian country reach a special milestone this year. Asia's third largest economy is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances in 2022, according to a World Bank report published Wednesday. This will be the first time a country will reach that milestone figure, it said.
WRAL
New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station
CNN — Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
WRAL
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players' return
CNN — Iran's World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country's exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in...
WRAL
Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown
CNN — Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
Stocks open December with modest gains on Wall Street
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and bond yields are pulling back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could slow the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. A sharp drop in Salesforce.com pulled the Dow lower.
WRAL
Columbia asks for legal status for its people already in US
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Gustavo Petro, who was elected Colombia's first leftist president in...
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
Disney Reports Major Workforce Rebound in 2022, But Still Falls Short of Pre-Pandemic Staffing
The Walt Disney Company reports growth in global employment throughout 2022, making a significant rebound in the size of its global workforce since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic. In an annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Walt Disney Company reported employing approximately 220,000 Cast...
WDW News Today
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
