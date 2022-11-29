Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton was cheered while Buddy Hield was booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Harrison Barnes discusses Kings 3-game skid, former teammates returning to Sacramento with Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes chats with the media on Tuesday afternoon about the three-game losing streak following Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the lessons learned over the past week, defensive struggles, Domantas Sabonis about to face his former Indiana team for the first time since last February’s trade and […]
Devin Booker scores different type of 50 in Suns’ win over Bulls
PHOENIX — Before every game, Devin Booker will be one of the many members of the Phoenix Suns to go through an individual pregame workout on the court. Next time you come to a game, show up an hour early. That’s when he’s out there, perfecting his craft.
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics held off the hot-shooting Miami Heat for a 134-121 victory
Pacers SG Buddy Hield ready to face old Kings team, makes first return to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield, following shootaround on Wednesday morning at Golden 1 Center, talks about making his first return to Sacramento to face his former Kings team following last February’s trade to Indiana, the fit alongside Tyrese Haliburton and anticipating the possible fan reaction before the game.
NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis’ career night carries Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox discusses his rough outing in Sacramento’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his thoughts on Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, his offensive struggles in the game, Sacramento’s third straight loss and being unable to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker.
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game
Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters
While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
