Amarillo High Sandies take both games over Randall in ‘Battle on Bell Street’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies and Raiders faced off for the first time this season as the ‘Battle on Bell Street’ enters a new phase in the rivalry’s history. The Sandies and Raiders no longer reside in the same district with Randall dropping to 4A, allowing the matchup to take place earlier in the season than usual. The Sandies won both matchups with the boys taking down the Raiders 65-44 and the girls taking down Randall 57-33.
Canyon boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take down Caprock on the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7th ranked Canyon girls’ basketball team and 13th ranked boys’ team hit the road on Tuesday night to take on the Longhorns at Caprock. Canyon came away victorious in both matchups, winning each by 30+ points. The Canyon girls have only lost two games so far this season, with both coming stiff competition in 5A teams Amarillo High and Lubbock Cooper.
Lady Buffs hit the road for the NCAA DII quarterfinals in Seattle
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -Basketball may have just started at West Texas A&M, but some of their fall sports have made a deep dive into the postseason. One of those being WT’s volletball team who is headed to Seattle tomorrow mornign for the NCAA DII Elite Eight this weekend. The...
West Texas A&M athletes receive All-American and All-Region honors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M athletes across a number of fall sports are continuing to see their high-level play over the course of the past few months rewarded. The volleyball team is up in Seattle preparing for the Elite Eight this week. In the midst of their title run, they received more good news. Taytum Stow and Torrey Miller received AVCA Division II All-American honors. Miller was named to the a first-team All-American while the freshman Stow was named as an honorable mention.
Goat of the Week: Chris LaBue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles are coming off a stellar season. One that took some crazy turns. One of the players helping keep that team on track, was Chris LaBue. “He may be the most unselfish kid I’ve ever met.” Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey “I mean everybody...
Stream Boys and Girls High School basketball games here for Nov. 29
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host the Boys and Girls High School Basketball livestream games this Tuesday. The Girls Amarillo vs Randall game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Boys Amarillo vs Randall game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Lobo Throws” trains with Qatari professional discus thrower
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the sun sets over Amarillo High, every now and then, you may see something fly. It’s not a frisbee, but a discus, and it’s being thrown by Reed Murja. Reed placed first in the city as an eighth grader, winning by over 30...
West Texas A&M cross country team flying to Seattle for state championship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early Tuesday morning, the West Texas A&M cross country team is headed across the country to the northwest to compete for the national championship. The team stayed in Lubbock overnight on Monday to make for more convenient travel ahead of the big competition. Head coach Zach Daniel voiced concern over getting in and out of Seattle amidst the hectic travel to the region.
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
River Road unveils new performance center for students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road ISD announced the opening of a new state of the art strength and conditioning center for students over at the fieldhouse. The ribbon was cut to officially mark the special day for River Road. The facility will be available for students and some alumni. It’s been in the works since 2020 and is finally finished and ready for use.
Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
Wait, There’s Toot-N-Totem’s Outside of Texas?
It’s safe to say that Amarillo has a love-hate relationship with Toot-N-Totum, that’s no secret. Some love the convenience and the fact that a Toot-N-Totum can be found on nearly every corner of Amarillo, while others disagree with its business practices. But in recent years Toot-N-Totem’s locations have expanded beyond Amarillo and into Canyon, Borger, and Planview. There are supposedly even plans for Toot-N-Totem to expand even to Lubbock, opening nearly 20 locations. Although Toot-N-Totem’s expansion is stretching far and wide across the Texas panhandle, it is generally thought just to be a “Panhandle thing”. Well, unsurprisingly it may not be for long.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
City of Amarillo provides free 30-minute parking in downtown starting today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting today (Thursday, Dec. 1) the City of Amarillo will provide free 30-minute parking sessions on all on-street metered parking in downtown. The free parking sessions will allow motorists to complete quick errands and pick up to-go orders at businesses and restaurants in the downtown area.
First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas is working towards the Panhandle’s first at risk youth center to help youth in the LGBTQIA+ community who are more at risk of homelessness and suicide. The center will provide day-stay, as well as longer term, overnight stays. The youth center will...
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
Amarillo Mayor talks about the future of rural Texas
On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Steve Massengale, City Councilman from Lubbock, TX; Ginger Nelson, mayor of Amarillo, TX and Mark Hicks, mayor of Lufkin, TX, sat down with the editor-in-chief of the Texas Tribune, Sewell Chan, in Lubbock to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented in rural TX. The three...
Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
