FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Gophers basketball is loaded with up-and-coming talent
With two prized recruits on the way and four freshmen already playing key roles, the future could be bright for the Gophers.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Four Gophers named All-Big Ten Offense
The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for offense on Wednesday, and running back Mohamed Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz were both unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections. Left guard Axel Ruschmeyer was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media, and right guard Chuck Filiaga was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.
gophersports.com
Landfair Named GameChanger/AVCA National Player of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named GameChanger/AVCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Landfair averaged 6.36 points and 5.71 kills per set in wins at No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska. She also tallied 1.29 blocks, 2.14 digs and 0.43 assists per set. The Plainfield, Ill., native went for 25 kills against OSU Friday, also notching nine digs, tying a season-high. She added five blocks Friday as well. Landfair then led the 'U' with 16 kills in a decisive sweep at No. 5 Nebraska, Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. She continued her strong all-around play, going for six digs and five blocks on Saturday.
gophersports.com
Golden Gophers Set to Host Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving programs return to the pool this week for the prestigious Minnesota Invite, hosted by University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness. Taking place Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center, the Minnesota Invite has been dubbed the "fastest...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota OL, member of 2021 recruiting class, latest to announce decision on transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to turn in the world of college football. The latest occurrence comes out of Minnesota. Offensive lineman Cameron James announced his intentions to leave the Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck. James was a part of Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman...
fox9.com
Gophers football: After 8-4 finish, where will Minnesota go bowling?
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has Paul Bunyan’s Axe back in Minneapolis for the second straight year, finishing the season with a 23-16 win over the Badgers last Saturday. The Gophers finish the regular season 8-4, and while it was a good season for PJ Fleck...
gophersports.com
Landfair, Shaffmaster Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins at No....
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
msureporter.com
Women’s basketball continues hot streak, improves to 5-0
Minnesota State extended its winning streak to five games last weekend with victories over Concordia-St. Paul and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Mavs moved to 4-0 after an NSIC conference win over the Golden Bears, 91-61, and 5-0 with a 80-71 win against the Rangers. Last week the Mavs returned to the Taylor...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
