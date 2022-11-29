ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

TCT sports round-up: Ballard girls down Clear Lake, Spartan girls split first two gaes

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 2 days ago
The Class 4A sixth-ranked Ballard girls basketball team went to 2-0 with an impressive 54-27 victory 3A No. 14 Clear Lake Nov. 22 in Huxley and the Collins-Maxwell girls split their first two games of the season with a 58-45 win at Woodward-Granger Nov. 18 and a 64-50 home loss to South Hamilton Nov. 22.

The Ballard girls used a great start to each half in cruising past Clear Lake. The Bombers led 14-4 after the first quarter on their way to taking a 23-13 lead at the half and they outscored the Lions 13-3 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Ballard forced 29 turnovers and held Clear Lake to 30.3% shooting from the field. The Bombers shot 44.2% from the field and made 11 of 14 free throws on offense and they also held a 29-23 rebounding advantage.

Alliyah Thompson went off for 25 points for the Bombers after making 7 of 11 field goals, including both of her 3-point attempts, and 9 of 10 free throws. She also had five rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Alise Van Pelt, Paige Noe and Kylie Calvert scored six points apiece, Lily Hillebrand added four and Kasey Larson three for Ballard. Van Pelt tacked on five rebounds and four assists, Noe two rebounds, Calvert three assists and Hillebrand three assists and two steals and Lily Beall chipped in six rebounds and two steals.

Erica Houge and Chloe Wierson came up big in both games for Collins-Maxwell.

In the win over Woodward-Granger Wierson went for 22 points, six steals and four rebounds and Houge added 19 points, eight rebounds and steals apiece and four assists. Marissa Boege chipped in 10 rebounds and four assists, Emma Pasquariello four points and three rebounds and Sarah Tschantz three points and two boards.

Houge went for a game-high 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field and added 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists in the loss to South Hamilton. Wierson posted a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds, Tschantz had three points and two assists and Mary Staudt added two points.

Hallee Feaker went for 22 points and eight rebounds and Makena Galetich 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for South Hamilton. Collins-Maxwell was hurt by 27 turnovers and a 45-39 rebounding deficit against the Hawks.

Ballard girls crown three champions at Nevada Scramble

The Ballard girls wrestling team produced three individual champions at the Nevada Scramble Monday at Collins-Maxwell High School in Maxwell.

Allison Baker, Noelle Boettger and Caleigh Rhiner all went 2-0 with a pair of pins for Ballard during the meet. Baker pinned Baxter's Johnelle Gliem in 54 seconds and West Marshall's Emma Nason in 1:40, Boettger took down Nevada's Mia Reichart in 49 seconds and Gilbert's Brooke Hamers in 3:00 and Rhiner downed West Marshall's Lilian Fischer in 3:11 and Reichart in 48 seconds.

Liberty Boettger and Alya Ott both placed second for Ballard. Liberty lost by fall to Perry's Lauren Rodgers and pinned Fischer in 1:42 and Ott lost by fall to Gilbert's Alex Harswick and pinned West Marshall's Madelyn Thompson in 2:48.

