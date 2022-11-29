HONOLULU (AP) — Demarcus Demonia scored 13 points to help Texas A&M-Commerce hold off Hawaii 53-51. The Lions improved to 4-4, the Rainbow Warriors fell to 5-2. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
HOUSTON — Led by Quincy Olivari's 27 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 70-62 on Wednesday night. The Owls moved to 5-2 with the win and the Panthers fell to 4-4.
