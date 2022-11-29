Read full article on original website
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Citi CEO Jane Fraser: ‘If grandma’s investing in crypto, we better have protections in place.’
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, about the massive turnaround job she was tasked with, problems in the crypto world, and how Fortune played a role in her decision to move to the U.S.
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Exchange Kraken Cuts Global Workforce by 30%
Kraken, one of the longest running cryptocurrency exchanges, has shed its global workforce by 30%, firing approximately 1,100 people “in order to adapt to current market conditions.”. The action, which the United States-based crypto exchange announced on Wednesday, comes at a time when some crypto firms based in the...
Finance employees see the future of work as hybrid as major firms push for a return to the office
A study by Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics focuses on finance professionals in the U.K.
financemagnates.com
Belarusian Forex Brokers’ Clientele Climbs 30% in 9 Months to 240k
The client base of forex brokers in Belarus jumped 30% during the first months of 2022 even as the share of non-resident clients increased to 93.9% during the period. As of October 1, 2022, the total number of clients reached 239,400 clients. The figure previously stood at about 185,000 clients.
financemagnates.com
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU
Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
financemagnates.com
Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking
Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
financemagnates.com
Virtu Financial Sues SEC over Failed FOIA Requests
Virtu Financial Inc (Nasdaq: VIRT) has launched a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees the securities market in the United States. Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit is based on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It aims to compel the federal regulator to provide information about its rulemaking process and the interaction of 'interested parties' with SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
financemagnates.com
FCA Fines Julius Baer £18 Million for Business Integrity Failure
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) has imposed a fine of over £18 million on Julius Baer International Limited (JBI), the local subsidiary of the Swiss banking giant. The company was accused of “failing to conduct its business with integrity, failing to take reasonable care to organize and control its affairs, and failing to be open and cooperative with the FCA.”
financemagnates.com
SEBA Bank Enters APAC with New Hong Kong Office
Switzerland-headquartered SEBA Bank AG has expanded its Asian footprint with a new office in Hong Kong by establishing a local subsidiary, SEBA (Hong Kong) Limited. Announced on Wednesday, the new office is the first physical presence of the Swiss company in the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. The Hong Kong subsidiary will initially focus on consultancy services and market research. Additionally, it will have the advantage of strategically partnering in the area for its Swiss head office.
financemagnates.com
Trading Technologies Expands Coverage to Four APAC Exchanges
Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its market coverage by adding four popular exchanges from the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. According to the press release, the TT Premium Order Types, the company's new algorithmic execution strategies tool integrated with...
financemagnates.com
Binance Acquires 12th License after Acquisition in Japan
Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced on Wednesday it acquired a full stake in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto platform from Tokyo regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). According to the press release, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. By...
financemagnates.com
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges
Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
financemagnates.com
Investor's Attention Shifts to Powell's Speech And Other Key Data
The market’s volatility levels continue to remain high but are still forming clear trend waves. The US Dollar and US Stocks are forming a retracement this morning but both managed to climb to a new weekly high (US Dollar) and weekly low (US Stocks). In general, the market proceeded as expected with no major shocks. The only major economic release over the past 24-hours was the US Consumer Confidence which came in slightly lower, which was expected.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy if the Bear Market Continues in 2023
These stocks aren't bargain buys just yet, but they could be soon.
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
financemagnates.com
Kraken Agrees to Pay $362K Fine for Onboarding Users from Iran
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a violation of sanctions on Iran, agreeing to pay a penalty of $362,159. Announced on Monday, the penalty on the crypto exchange will settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations...
fintechnexus.com
Financial inclusion on the rise: LexisNexis Risk Solutions report
More financial institutions prioritize financial transparency and inclusion, but they face challenges in getting there, a new report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions finds. Balancing Act: Overcoming KYC Challenges to Promote Financial Inclusion can be downloaded here. Leslie Bailey, vice president of financial crime compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said financial...
