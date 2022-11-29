ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto Exchange Kraken Cuts Global Workforce by 30%

Kraken, one of the longest running cryptocurrency exchanges, has shed its global workforce by 30%, firing approximately 1,100 people “in order to adapt to current market conditions.”. The action, which the United States-based crypto exchange announced on Wednesday, comes at a time when some crypto firms based in the...
financemagnates.com

Belarusian Forex Brokers’ Clientele Climbs 30% in 9 Months to 240k

The client base of forex brokers in Belarus jumped 30% during the first months of 2022 even as the share of non-resident clients increased to 93.9% during the period. As of October 1, 2022, the total number of clients reached 239,400 clients. The figure previously stood at about 185,000 clients.
financemagnates.com

Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU

Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
financemagnates.com

Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking

Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
financemagnates.com

Virtu Financial Sues SEC over Failed FOIA Requests

Virtu Financial Inc (Nasdaq: VIRT) has launched a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees the securities market in the United States. Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit is based on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It aims to compel the federal regulator to provide information about its rulemaking process and the interaction of 'interested parties' with SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
financemagnates.com

FCA Fines Julius Baer £18 Million for Business Integrity Failure

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) has imposed a fine of over £18 million on Julius Baer International Limited (JBI), the local subsidiary of the Swiss banking giant. The company was accused of “failing to conduct its business with integrity, failing to take reasonable care to organize and control its affairs, and failing to be open and cooperative with the FCA.”
financemagnates.com

SEBA Bank Enters APAC with New Hong Kong Office

Switzerland-headquartered SEBA Bank AG has expanded its Asian footprint with a new office in Hong Kong by establishing a local subsidiary, SEBA (Hong Kong) Limited. Announced on Wednesday, the new office is the first physical presence of the Swiss company in the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. The Hong Kong subsidiary will initially focus on consultancy services and market research. Additionally, it will have the advantage of strategically partnering in the area for its Swiss head office.
financemagnates.com

Trading Technologies Expands Coverage to Four APAC Exchanges

Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its market coverage by adding four popular exchanges from the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. According to the press release, the TT Premium Order Types, the company's new algorithmic execution strategies tool integrated with...
financemagnates.com

Binance Acquires 12th License after Acquisition in Japan

Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced on Wednesday it acquired a full stake in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto platform from Tokyo regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). According to the press release, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. By...
financemagnates.com

Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges

Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
financemagnates.com

Investor's Attention Shifts to Powell's Speech And Other Key Data

The market’s volatility levels continue to remain high but are still forming clear trend waves. The US Dollar and US Stocks are forming a retracement this morning but both managed to climb to a new weekly high (US Dollar) and weekly low (US Stocks). In general, the market proceeded as expected with no major shocks. The only major economic release over the past 24-hours was the US Consumer Confidence which came in slightly lower, which was expected.
PYMNTS

BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub

“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
financemagnates.com

Kraken Agrees to Pay $362K Fine for Onboarding Users from Iran

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a violation of sanctions on Iran, agreeing to pay a penalty of $362,159. Announced on Monday, the penalty on the crypto exchange will settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations...
fintechnexus.com

Financial inclusion on the rise: LexisNexis Risk Solutions report

More financial institutions prioritize financial transparency and inclusion, but they face challenges in getting there, a new report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions finds. Balancing Act: Overcoming KYC Challenges to Promote Financial Inclusion can be downloaded here. Leslie Bailey, vice president of financial crime compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said financial...

