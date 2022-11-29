Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KING-5
Caring comes first at Mary Bridge in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Six-year-old Ty is as quick as the cars he plays with. "Right now he's playing flag football. He wants to play basketball. He has played baseball," said Brandy Jackson, Ty’s mother. "He wants to do tackle football next year." But a few years ago, Ty's...
KING-5
Ho ho ho! Santa's come to town in Kirkland at immersive indoor experience
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Want to stroll along a snowy wooded holiday path, without getting cold?. Head to The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland and check out the new Santa’s Winter Wonderland. The immersive experience spans 4500 square feet and is open daily through Christmas Eve. Instagram-worthy backdrops...
KING-5
Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.
KING-5
Zoolights celebrates 35 years of brightening the holidays in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash — Zoolights, the Northwest's longest running light show, is celebrating 35 years at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium by offering more to see and more lights to light up the night. This year there are 800-thousand colorful LED lights on display. Visitors will see the purple and...
KING-5
Over 150 flights canceled, 400-plus delays at Sea-Tac as snow falls in western Washington
SEATTLE — Over 100 flights have been canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and another 100 have been delayed as snow moves through western Washington. There were 182 flights canceled and over 400 delayed flights at Sea-Tac by around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights daily for major airports across the world.
KING-5
Salvation Army supports those battling addiction
You may recognize the Salvation Army by bell ringers, red kettles, and thrift stores, but the organization supports people all year who are working to overcome poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation, and other things. The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Program provides a free drug and alcohol treatment program for those...
KING-5
Students in Kitsap, Mason counties enjoy snow day
KITSAP, Wash. — The threat of snow sent Mason and Kitsap students home early on Tuesday. Hundreds of North Mason School District families got phone calls early Tuesday informing them schools would be running on half-day schedules, because of afternoon snow in the forecast. Students from the high and...
KING-5
HomeStreet Bank supports community organizations
SEATTLE — Last year, HomeStreet Bank donated $1.1 million to local nonprofit organizations, and employees recorded 8,000 hours of volunteer time with 320 charities. “At HomeStreet, we believe in being a good corporate citizen, and one of the ways to do that is to get involved in community activities like Home Team Harvest,” said Misty Ford, HomeStreet SVP, corporate marketing director.
KING-5
Grammy award winning singer puts Hawaiian twist on classic Christmas songs
SEATTLE — Kalani Pe'a describes his sound as Hawaiian Contemporary Soul; and this year he's offering up his take on the holidays with the album "Purple Hawaiian Christmas." The title reflects his love for the color purple. His Christmas tree, his phone, and often his fashion accessories, are all purple.
KING-5
Fashion plays critical role in 5th Avenue Theatre's 'The Wiz' musical production
SEATTLE — A small talented army of tailors and creators is minding the details as they create a new world on the 5th Avenue Theatre's Stage. Jarrod Barnes is the costume coordinator and designer for "The Wiz," a musical reimagining of the Wizard of Oz. It's an opportunity Barnes...
KING-5
Meet the Seattle artist who designed a new Pabst Blue Ribbon can
SEATTLE — Seattle artist Andrew Martinez’s work is on display around the country, on store shelves, and inside refrigerated beer cases. "Honestly, I get a real kick out of it,” he said. Martinez is one of ten artists who won Pabst Blue Ribbon’s annual Art Can Contest....
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is - with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also provides...
KING-5
A unique way to help the world this holiday season
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
KING-5
This Nutella holiday tree won’t last long on your table!
SEATTLE — Christmas trees aren't just for looking pretty and sitting quietly — you can also eat them! Especially when they're filled with Nutella. We're always on the look out for easy and delicious treats that will wow guests and producer Suzie Wiley found one you'll love. Nutella...
KING-5
Huskies rally to continue mastery of Seattle U. 77-66
SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn't miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line.
Comments / 0