BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO