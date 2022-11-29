Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
travelawaits.com
The Luxurious Glamping Experience Near The Grand Canyon And Sedona
With great anticipation, we drove along the gravel forest service road into the wilderness to Backland’s eco-luxury resort for our glamping experience. I waited for months to unplug and disconnect at this eco-resort. Five years ago, I began solo camping. No tent for me, though. I slept in my...
prescottenews.com
Chimney Fire Extends into Attic in Prescott Home
Photo: Inside the structure: on the ladder is one of the department’s newest firefighters, Spence Smith. About 7:30 AM on Sunday, November 27th, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible chimney fire in the 1700 block of East Chisolm Trail in Prescott. When the initial Prescott Fire Engine arrived on scene they noticed smoke coming from around the chimney of a 2200 ft² house. The scene was made a little more complex as the driveway was about 600 feet long and there was no dedicated fire hydrants in the area. When crews entered the house, they noticed that there was burning in the drywall space around that chimney. They pulled down that drywall in an attempt to knock down the fire. They were successful in confining it to a small area of the attic and living room. On scene, they were three Prescott Fire engines, one CAFMA water tender, a battalion chief, Lifeline Ambulance and law-enforcement. In total, fire department crews were on scene checking for fire extension for a couple of hours.
theprescotttimes.com
New Injury Collision on Willow Lake Road
On Monday November 28, 2022, at about 11:15 am the Prescott Police Department responded to a three-vehicle injury collision on Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way in Prescott. Through an investigation it was discovered that a 62-year-old male resident of Prescott was traveling westbound in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on Willow Creek Road and failed to control his vehicle striking a 2019 Infinity driven by a 21-year-old female from Rockwall, Texas, who had been stopped in the roadway due to traffic back up. The collision caused the Infinity to be forced into the eastbound lanes of Willow Lake Road where it was struck by a 2011 Acura driven by an 88-year-old Prescott resident. A combination of airbags were deployed from the vehicles.
prescottenews.com
Sharlot Hall Museum Prepares to Ring In The Season With Holiday Events
Christmastime brought abundant celebration to the young town of Prescott during Victorian times, along with classic holiday traditions that live on today in Sharlot Hall Museum’s family Christmas events. Frontier Christmas will take place Saturday, December 3, immediately after the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. The event welcomes...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Renovation Underway in Granite Creek Corridor
Paths are expected to be safer for walkers, joggers, bikers and those needing handicapped accessibility, Goodman said. A $1 million grant from the Arizona State Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund has made possible the first steps in enhancements at the Granite Creek Corridor reconstruction site. Deputy City Manager Tyler...
SignalsAZ
Acker Night 2022 Brings Prescott to Life with Music
Acker Night returns for its 34th year in Prescott on Friday, December 9. The Opening Ceremony begins at 5:00 pm on Gurley Street, with carols sung by local schoolchildren. From 5:30 to 8:30 pm, 120 downtown businesses open their doors to hundreds of talented musicians who donate their time, performing everything from rock and roll to bluegrass to country music.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College District Governing Board Approves College Campus Master Plan
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the College’s proposed Campus Master Plan at its November regular board meeting. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
theprescotttimes.com
2022 Prescott Christmas Parade Route
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures. The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. Also included are street closure maps.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures
The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. East Gurley St from Marina to Cortez and North Cortez from Gurley to Willis will open following the parade.
AZFamily
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County
PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
SignalsAZ
View the Reid Park Master Plan and Give Your Input
View the final Reid Park Master Plan concept developed with community feedback over the last eight months, and take the online survey to give input on your priorities for funding future improvements at the park. The Master Plan is important to ensure that available resources are allocated efficiently and to...
theprescotttimes.com
News from Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00 PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
theprescotttimes.com
Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail
On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Town Council to appoint new member
With the resignation on November 28, 2022 of Prescott Valley Town Council member Roger Kinsinger for family reasons, the Council will enter a process to appoint a new member, their responsibility by Town Ordinance. The Town of Prescott Valley follows a council-manager form of government. This means that elected officials...
prescottenews.com
Former Yavapai County School Officials Sentenced for Misusing Grant Monies
Attorney General Brnovich announced that a Yavapai Superior Court Judge sentenced Dennis Fiscus and Lois Lamer to one year of unsupervised probation after previously having pled guilty to Solicitation of Violation of Duties of a Custodian of Public Monies, a Class 6 Undesignated Felony. Dennis Fiscus is the former programs of study director for the Department of Career and Technical Education, and Lois Lamer is the former superintendent of the Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education (VACTE).
theprescotttimes.com
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
Comments / 0