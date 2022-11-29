Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022

Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Expert: Economy outlook is bright, no recession
Dr. Christopher Thornberg told an audience of bankers, homebuilders, real estate and other business professionals that there is no recession. He spoke during the Nov. 9 Tucson Economic Forum, presented by Alliance Bank of Arizona. “We’re here to talk about Arizona, we’re here to talk about Tucson, we’re here to...
azbigmedia.com
10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona
As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Eight Arizona Counties Have High Community Levels of Covid-19 Says CDC
The Arizona Dept. of Health Services reported yesterday that 8 Arizona counties now have high community levels of Covid-19 based on CDC data. The counties are:. That means that over half of Arizona's 15 counties now have high levels of Covid-19 on a community-level basis.
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
knau.org
Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission
Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
azbigmedia.com
What you should know about car crashes in Arizona
The topic of car crashes in Arizona is constantly on the minds of Valley residents because of how often they happen. Between wrong-way crashes, drunk driving incidents, and multiple-vehicle collisions, it can be incredibly daunting to drive in the metro Phoenix area. To keep yourself and the motorists you share the road with safe, it is important to stay alert and drive prudently when you’re behind the wheel.
AZFamily
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona
Giving Tuesday has become an important part of fundraising for a lot of non-profits, but make sure to research charities so you don't get scammed. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: 18 hours...
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?
PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
KOLD-TV
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Forest Service is telling the public to refrain from entering areas in the Coronado National Forest where the state of Arizona is installing shipping containers on the U.S.-Mexico border. The federal agency is calling the state’s project unauthorized and says related heavy...
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
citysuntimes.com
Arizona's largest off-road, UTV event speeds into State Farm Stadium Dec. 3-4
Grab a helmet and hold on tight – in its eighth year, Arizona’s original and largest off-road and UTV event, the Dirt Expo, will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this weekend. The event, presented by Rugged Radios and powered by 4 Wheel Parts, will take...
azpm.org
COVID-19 infection rates return to high level in eight Arizona counties
COVID-19 infections have been increasing across the country in recent weeks. Now a report from the federal Centers for Disease Control shows Pima County and seven other Arizona counties have returned to a high COVID-19 level. In addition to Pima, the other Arizona counties with high COVID-19 levels are Apache,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley home prices poised for big drop
Metro Phoenix home prices dipped as the number of sales dropped in October, but a bigger slide for the area’s housing market is expected in November. The Valley’s median home price slipped $1,000 last month to $438,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. But the median...
Doug Ducey met with governor-elect Katie Hobbs as Kari Lake protests election results
(The Center Square) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with his successor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Wednesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, won a tightly-contested gubernatorial race; her Republican opponent Kari Lake has not yet accepted the election results. "I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought...
