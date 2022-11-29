ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022

By Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy
prescottenews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
azbigmedia.com

7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America

Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Expert: Economy outlook is bright, no recession

Dr. Christopher Thornberg told an audience of bankers, homebuilders, real estate and other business professionals that there is no recession. He spoke during the Nov. 9 Tucson Economic Forum, presented by Alliance Bank of Arizona. “We’re here to talk about Arizona, we’re here to talk about Tucson, we’re here to...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona

As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission

Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

What you should know about car crashes in Arizona

The topic of car crashes in Arizona is constantly on the minds of Valley residents because of how often they happen. Between wrong-way crashes, drunk driving incidents, and multiple-vehicle collisions, it can be incredibly daunting to drive in the metro Phoenix area. To keep yourself and the motorists you share the road with safe, it is important to stay alert and drive prudently when you’re behind the wheel.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona

Giving Tuesday has become an important part of fundraising for a lot of non-profits, but make sure to research charities so you don't get scammed. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: 18 hours...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?

PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Mark Star

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Valley home prices poised for big drop

Metro Phoenix home prices dipped as the number of sales dropped in October, but a bigger slide for the area’s housing market is expected in November. The Valley’s median home price slipped $1,000 last month to $438,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. But the median...

Comments / 0

Community Policy