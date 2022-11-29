ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

As cartels turn to social media to push fentanyl, experts teach parents how to keep kids safe – Cronkite News

By Rithwik Kalale
prescottenews.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

DEA issues public safety alert lethal fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued another public safety alert warning Americans of a “sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.” Six of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills its experts analyzed in 2022 contained a potentially lethal dose, the DEA says, an increase from 4 out of 10 pills tested last year. “More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy