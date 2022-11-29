Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
News from Cottonwood Police Department
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
prescottenews.com
Chimney Fire Extends into Attic in Prescott Home
Photo: Inside the structure: on the ladder is one of the department’s newest firefighters, Spence Smith. About 7:30 AM on Sunday, November 27th, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible chimney fire in the 1700 block of East Chisolm Trail in Prescott. When the initial Prescott Fire Engine arrived on scene they noticed smoke coming from around the chimney of a 2200 ft² house. The scene was made a little more complex as the driveway was about 600 feet long and there was no dedicated fire hydrants in the area. When crews entered the house, they noticed that there was burning in the drywall space around that chimney. They pulled down that drywall in an attempt to knock down the fire. They were successful in confining it to a small area of the attic and living room. On scene, they were three Prescott Fire engines, one CAFMA water tender, a battalion chief, Lifeline Ambulance and law-enforcement. In total, fire department crews were on scene checking for fire extension for a couple of hours.
theprescotttimes.com
Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail
On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures
The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. East Gurley St from Marina to Cortez and North Cortez from Gurley to Willis will open following the parade.
myradioplace.com
Agencies served a search warrant in Camp Verde this morning
Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan. Since mid-September, 2022, Cottonwood Police have been investigating...
myradioplace.com
One Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Paulden
At approximately 10:00 pm on Wednesday November 23, 2022, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a male victim with a gunshot wound in Paulden. Deputies arrived at Alpine Drive to find the man, Tristin Roque, 22 years old of Paulden, unresponsive in a trailer. Deputies tried for close to an hour to revive the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at 11: 20 pm. The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau was called out to take control of the scene and the case, with detectives finding several witnesses with conflicting information, making unclear the circumstances of what exactly occurred and why. However, YCSO has taken one suspect -Donald Roque, the victim’s father – into custody. As the investigation is still underway, and charges against the suspect have not yet been finalized. If anyone has information that can help with the case, you may anonymously contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing endangered woman ￼
myradioplace.com
PV Police Seek Public Help Finding Missing and Endangered Woman
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is 31 years old, 5’5” tall, about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez’s sister stated the last time she had seen Hernandez, she was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, orange scarf, slip on sandals with white socks, and sunglasses with cheetah print. Cameras show Hernandez leaving the house and driving away. Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts or who may see her is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
theprescotttimes.com
Town Of Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This year the Town of Prescott Valley will be hosting the Winter Spectacular! This is a FREE family-friendly event for all! There will be something to do for people of all ages, including face painting, pictures with Santa, our annual light parade, music, craft, and food vendors, ice skating, 40-foot tree lighting and so much more! We are thrilled to bring the community together on December 3rd to celebrate the holidays! We hope to see you there!
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
prescottenews.com
Former Yavapai County School Officials Sentenced for Misusing Grant Monies
Attorney General Brnovich announced that a Yavapai Superior Court Judge sentenced Dennis Fiscus and Lois Lamer to one year of unsupervised probation after previously having pled guilty to Solicitation of Violation of Duties of a Custodian of Public Monies, a Class 6 Undesignated Felony. Dennis Fiscus is the former programs of study director for the Department of Career and Technical Education, and Lois Lamer is the former superintendent of the Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education (VACTE).
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
knau.org
Sedona sees decline in tourism
Sedona officials say the recent decline in tourism is expected to continue into 2024. Tourism rates dropped by 10% in recent months. Sedona Red Rock News reports that the latest figures from the city of Sedona and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce suggest that the post-pandemic economic boom has ended and that tourism will decline steadily into 2024.
SignalsAZ
View the Reid Park Master Plan and Give Your Input
View the final Reid Park Master Plan concept developed with community feedback over the last eight months, and take the online survey to give input on your priorities for funding future improvements at the park. The Master Plan is important to ensure that available resources are allocated efficiently and to...
theprescotttimes.com
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
