Yavapai County, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

News from Cottonwood Police Department

Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00 PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Town Council to appoint new member

With the resignation on November 28, 2022 of Prescott Valley Town Council member Roger Kinsinger for family reasons, the Council will enter a process to appoint a new member, their responsibility by Town Ordinance. The Town of Prescott Valley follows a council-manager form of government. This means that elected officials...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail

On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai College District Governing Board Approves College Campus Master Plan

The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the College’s proposed Campus Master Plan at its November regular board meeting. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County

The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Looking for Lateral Police Officers

The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers to join our amazing team. We recognize that your experience and expertise are in demand. Our community is experiencing tremendous growth. As a result, we have ever emerging opportunities for career development and personal growth. A new year...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Names Director of Nursing

Yavapai College has named Dr. Barbara Durham its Director of Nursing. Durham has been with Yavapai College since 2017 as a nursing faculty member and has worked in academia since 2005. Her nursing career spans more than 30 years, from working with diverse patients and students at the bedside as...
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

University researchers in Arizona, Washington collaborate to create a Valley fever vaccine – Cronkite News

Photo: Bridget Barker, a biology professor at Northern Arizona University, has been studying Valley fever for 20 years. A new research program combining the efforts of Northern Arizona University and the University of Washington aims to create a vaccine for Valley fever, an infectious fungal disease that poses an increasing threat as the climate continues to warm and dry.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
petapixel.com

Flagstaff Camera Store Founder Goes Missing Off the Coast of Mexico

Corey Allen, the co-founder of the Flagstaff Camera Store Hidden Light, is currently missing after he tried to help his wife Yeon-Su Kim who was swept away from shore due to high winds and strong tides on Thanksgiving. Kim’s body was found Sunday. Kim was a professor at Northern...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Fire Department News – Chimney Fire Extends into Attic in Prescott Home

At about 7:30 AM on Sunday, November 27th, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible chimney fire in the 1700 block of East Chisolm Trail in Prescott. When the initial Prescott Fire Engine arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from around the chimney of a 2200 ft² house. The scene was made a little more complex as the driveway was about 600 feet long and there were no dedicated fire hydrants in the area. When crews entered the house, they noticed that there was burning in the drywall space around that chimney. They pulled down that drywall in an attempt to knock down the fire. They were successful in confining it to a small area of the attic and living room. On scene, they were three Prescott Fire engines, one CAFMA water tender, a battalion chief, Lifeline Ambulance, and law enforcement. In total, fire department crews were on the scene checking for fire extensions for a couple of hours.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Sedona sees decline in tourism

Sedona officials say the recent decline in tourism is expected to continue into 2024. Tourism rates dropped by 10% in recent months. Sedona Red Rock News reports that the latest figures from the city of Sedona and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce suggest that the post-pandemic economic boom has ended and that tourism will decline steadily into 2024.
SEDONA, AZ

