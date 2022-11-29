ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
electrek.co

Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022

Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...
Grist

Beyond solar: Here’s what the clean energy future might look like

Images of a clean-energy future tend to feature wind turbines and solar panels, iconic symbols of the struggle to halt global warming. But the United States is pursuing a much wider range of solutions to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Soon, a direct air capture facility, or a carbon capture and storage project, or a clean hydrogen hub could be proposed in a town near you. Maybe one already has. Two recent laws — last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation and this year’s Inflation Reduction Act — offer developers billions of dollars to build these kinds of projects.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane

Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Vox

Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?

The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
TheStreet

How to Invest in Hydroelectric Power: Types of Systems & Limitations

Hydroelectric power, or hydropower, is electricity generated by the flow of water. In simple terms, hydroelectric power is generated when moving water passes through and spins a turbine to produce electricity. According to the Energy Information Administration, hydroelectricity accounted for about 6.3 percent of total U.S. utility-scale (at least 1,000...
OREGON STATE
Engadget

Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024

The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Brick and iron heat battery for zero-carbon industrial processes

California’s Rondo Energy announced it has released two models of its Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), an energy storage system that dispatches both heat and electricity for industrial applications. The battery is made of readily available materials such as bricks and iron. The Bill Gates-backed company developed the battery as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
takeitcool.com

Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production via Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks open December with modest gains on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and bond yields are pulling back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could slow the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. A sharp drop in Salesforce.com pulled the Dow lower.
maritime-executive.com

Eye on Energy: Red Flag

Europe’s energy crisis is a warning for the rest of the world. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The European energy crisis is barreling toward a winter cliff. Will it avoid going over? Will economies collapse? Will people die? European dependency on Russian natural gas and other fossil fuels has countries scouring the planet for alternative energy supplies, especially natural gas. Being willing to pay above-market prices to secure LNG cargos is distorting global energy markets. Prioritizing the security of energy supply seems the highest dictate for the moment. But leaders refuse to adjust clean energy mandates, potentially at the expense of their citizens.
qcnews.com

Hyundai, battery supplier SK ally to meet US EV sourcing rules

Hyundai and battery supplier SK On are partnering to meet the new battery sourcing requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA continues the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, but to qualify for the full amount, it stipulates that EVs and their battery packs must be assembled in North America, and certain minerals used in batteries must be sourced either domestically or from countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S.
GEORGIA STATE

