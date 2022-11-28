Read full article on original website
AIN’T NO MO’ Is For the TikTok Generation — An Interview with Jordan E. Cooper, Stevie Walker-Webb, and Lee Daniels
At the Belasco Theatre on Broadway, there is a play flying through space and time. There’s an airplane, sure, but also a clinic, a dinner table, a TV set, and more. At just about 100 minutes straight through, Ain’t No Mo is a fast-paced collection of stories that appeals to a social media–steeped generation accustomed to constant scrolling and consistent change.
Watch Common and the Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Play a Game
There are some plays that can be hard to summarize. Take, for example, Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize–winning Between Riverside & Crazy, a family dramedy coming to Broadway this fall. The play begins previews December 1 (originally November 30) at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater with an opening night set for December 19.
Jeremy Pope Gets Hot and Sweaty Explaining THE COLLABORATION
Jeremy Pope is normally as cool as a cucumber. In Theatrely’s latest edition of 10 Seconds to Plot, however, all bets were off. Check out the two-time Tony nominee, along with his The Collaboration co-stars, Paul Bettany, Krysta Rodriguez, and Erik Jensen, as they explain the plot of Anthony McCarten’s new play coming to Broadway.
KPOP–Original Broadway Cast Recording Gets Release Date
Pour yourself a gin & tonic, then get ready to be a Supergoddess because the bops are coming to a streamer near you! After clammoring for weeks by fans, KPOP – Original Broadway Cast Recording will drop February 23, 2023. KPOP follows three music acts under the same label:...
Updated THE WIZ Will Launch National Tour Before Heading to Broadway
One of the most treasured American musicals is getting a reboot. The Wiz, with additional material by Amber Ruffin and direction by Schele Williams, will kick off a national tour in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre in 2023. The plan is to travel across the U.S. before landing on Broadway in 2024.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Pushes Back Broadway Closing Date
The music isn’t going quietly into the night. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s box office juggernaut, The Phantom of the Opera, will now close April 16, 2023 according to the New York Times, after originally announcing it would close February 18. Currently, Ben Crawford is starring in the title role...
