The daughter of Debbie Collier has said that she believes her mother may have taken her own life. Speaking to the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda Bearden said that she wished she had checked in with her mother before her body was found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia. Ms Bearden and her stepfather had reported Collier missing the day before. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old woman’s death, CCTV that showed her purchasing items later found next to her partially burned remains and a $2,385 Venmo...

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 19 DAYS AGO