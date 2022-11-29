Read full article on original website
5 things to know for December 1: Ukraine, Student loans, Trump, Immigration, Uvalde
Traders on Wall Street and many investors are in a good mood. Stocks soared Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rate hikes could ease this month. With this recent rise, the Dow is more than 20% above its 52-week low, which puts it in a new bull market.
Ron DeSantis due to release autobiography in February amid 2024 speculation
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will release a book early next year amid speculation that he could be gearing up for a 2024 presidential campaign, CNN has learned. According to a person familiar with the matter, the autobiography from the Republican governor is due to be released on February 28 and will be titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” DeSantis’ popularity surged within the Republican Party during the Covid-19 pandemic as he charted a response in Florida that rejected lockdown restrictions and vaccine mandates. His landslide reelection victory earlier this month further cemented his status as a potentially serious competitor for the GOP presidential nomination.
America may dodge a crippling rail strike. Here’s how we got here
A crippling freight railroad strike that threatened to upend the US economy now looks unlikely, as Congress votes on bills that would impose a contract on freight railroads and the unions that represent their workers. The House approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday, one to impose the tentative agreements that...
Fox News And Nick Fuentes Speak The Same Language, 'Daily Show' Supercut Shows
The right-wing channel and the far-right white supremacist who dined with Trump share a little too much in common, it seems.
What the Oath Keepers sedition verdict means for the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump
A jury’s willingness to convict two leaders of a far-right militia of seditious conspiracy for plotting to forcibly oppose the government is a major vindication of how the Justice Department is approaching its investigation into the efforts to disrupt President Joe Biden’s 2020 win. As the Justice Department...
Judge: GOP head can’t share lawyers with other fake electors
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer can’t share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury probing possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election. A special grand jury was seated earlier this year to aid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others committed crimes through their efforts to overturn his loss. Willis has said 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump had won and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors could face charges. Eleven of those fake electors are represented by two lawyers. A judge Wednesday said the pair may represent Shafer or the other 10, but not both.
Twitter must comply with Europe’s platform rules, EU digital chief warns Musk in virtual meeting
A top European Union official warned Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday that the social media platform must take significant steps to comply with EU content moderation laws, and that European officials will be monitoring closely for compliance. Twitter has “huge work ahead” to meet its obligations under the Digital...
January 6 committee to discuss potential criminal referrals at Friday meeting
As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack stares down a fast-approaching deadline to complete its work, members are scheduled to have a key meeting on Friday to discuss its final report as well as the possibility of making criminal referrals, multiple sources tell CNN.
Biden to greet Prince and Princess of Wales while in Boston
President Joe Biden will greet the Prince and Princess of Wales while in Boston for a fundraiser Friday, the White House said Wednesday. The Royal couple is visiting Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an ambitious initiative founded by Prince William to help tackle some of the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges, which is scheduled for Friday.
Spain boosts security as prime minister targeted amid series of letter bombs
Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain’s prime minister last week. The latest bomb, sent to an air force base near Madrid, was discovered before dawn Thursday, after one exploded...
DOJ wants ‘all’ transcripts and evidence in House January 6 probe, Garland says
The Justice Department is seeking access to “all” transcripts and other evidence collected in the House January 6, 2021, investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. The comments from Garland, in response to a question from CNN’s Evan Perez, nodded to the monthslong effort by the department to...
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on “foreign agents” in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated. It’s also further evidence of Russia’s determination to root out what it...
Stocks Open December With Modest Gains on Wall Street
"Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and bond yields are pulling back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could slow the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. A sharp drop in Salesforce.com pulled the...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘Look, I screwed up’
Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said he “didn’t ever try to commit fraud on anyone,” while admitting he made mistakes as chief executive. “There are things I would do anything to do over again,” Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at...
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias “La Barbie,” is “not currently in federal custody” in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN. Valdez Villarreal’s name appears as “not in BOP custody” on the agency’s website, CNN confirmed Tuesday. When asked why, bureau...
Hiroshi Miyamura, Medal of Honor recipient, dead at 97
Former US Army corporal and Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura has died, according to a news release from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Miyamura was born on October 6, 1925, in Gallup, New Mexico. He joined the Army in January 1945 as part of a mostly-Japanese American infantry regiment, according to the statement. “He was discharged from the Army shortly after Japan surrendered but later enlisted in the US Army Reserve” and returned to active duty after the Korean War began.
