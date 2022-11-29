ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer can’t share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury probing possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election. A special grand jury was seated earlier this year to aid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others committed crimes through their efforts to overturn his loss. Willis has said 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump had won and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors could face charges. Eleven of those fake electors are represented by two lawyers. A judge Wednesday said the pair may represent Shafer or the other 10, but not both.

