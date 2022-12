It’s Chiefs vs Bengals in Week 13. A rematch of the 2021 AFC championship game. Fanduel Sportsbook is calling for a shootout, and we are expecting the same. The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to Cincinnati for a rematch with the reigning AFC champion Bengals in Week 13. The frustrating second-half collapses of last year’s Week 17 and AFC championship games against Cincy led to the Chiefs—and Chiefs Kingdom—circling this game on the calendar in May. The lingering heartache of losing in the fashion in which K.C. did at the end of last season burned deep for many, and there’s no doubt about that fire coming to the surface on Sunday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO