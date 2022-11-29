Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Congress moving to avert rail strike; same-sex marriage bill passes Senate; Oath Keepers founder convicted | Hot off the Wire podcast
Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a railroad labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of critical goods were disrupted. The Senate has passed landmark bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the...
Channel 3000
5 things to know for December 1: Ukraine, Student loans, Trump, Immigration, Uvalde
Traders on Wall Street and many investors are in a good mood. Stocks soared Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rate hikes could ease this month. With this recent rise, the Dow is more than 20% above its 52-week low, which puts it in a new bull market.
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Nov. 30: Rail strike, Jan. 6, Marriage bill, China, Alzheimer’s
The storm system that spawned damaging tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi on Tuesday is expected to shift east and weaken today. Still, dozens of counties in the region remain under a tornado watch due to the particularly dangerous situation, the National Weather Service said. Here’s what else you need to...
Channel 3000
January 6 convictions bolster democracy, but McCarthy’s defense of Trump threatens it
The American tradition of peaceful transfers of presidential power buckled in the horrific violence of January 6, 2021. Twenty-two months on, a Washington, DC, jury shored up the breaches in the country’s democracy on Tuesday, with a monumental verdict against right-wing insurrectionists. But while the courts — and voters...
Channel 3000
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing number of Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, criticized Donald Trump on Monday for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House. Pence, in an interview, called...
Fox News And Nick Fuentes Speak The Same Language, 'Daily Show' Supercut Shows
The right-wing channel and the far-right white supremacist who dined with Trump share a little too much in common, it seems.
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to ‘stay out’
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Channel 3000
Things to know today: China protests ‘zero COVID’; Ukraine on edge for more attacks; and more morning headlines
Workers wearing face masks preparing their customer's online order groceries outside a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China's severe "zero- COVID" strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Channel 3000
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker described himself as living in Texas during 2022 campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, facing renewed and growing questions about his residency in the final week of the runoff campaign, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia’s Senate seat while at his Texas “home,” according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.
Channel 3000
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players’ return
Iran’s World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country’s exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar...
Asylum rates drop as immigration cases are fast-tracked, research finds
New data finds fast-tracked asylum cases in immigration courts appear to be hurting migrants' chances and is causing a drop in asylum grant rates, one of the nation's leading researchers on immigration court cases told Border Report on Wednesday.
Channel 3000
China to punish internet users for ‘liking’ posts in crackdown after zero-Covid protests
Internet users in China will soon be held liable for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world’s second largest economy plans to control social media like never before. China’s internet watchdog is stepping up its regulation of cyberspace as authorities intensify their crackdown on online...
Channel 3000
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, Jackie Young had been searching. Orphaned as an infant, he spent the first few years of his life in a Nazi internment camp in what is now the Czech Republic. After World War II he was taken to England, adopted and given a new name.
Channel 3000
Bank of America CEO predicts two years of pain ahead in the housing market
The CEO of one of the nation’s largest banks is preparing for an economic downturn in 2023. But he’s also hopeful that the likely recession will be brief and “mild.”. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in an exclusive interview with Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning” Tuesday that there is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy due to the potential US freight railroad strike, Russia’s war with Ukraine and Covid shutdowns in China.
Stocks open December with modest gains on Wall Street
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and bond yields are pulling back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could slow the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. A sharp drop in Salesforce.com pulled the Dow lower.
Channel 3000
Desperation and defiance on show in Kherson as Russians shell city just two weeks after pulling out
A pool of blood-stained water and the charred wreckage of a car mark the spot in Kherson where Russian shells tore into this city Thursday, killing four, according to local officials, and shattering any sense of calm. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he’s annexed this region, and that the people...
