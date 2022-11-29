ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Channel 3000

Congress moving to avert rail strike; same-sex marriage bill passes Senate; Oath Keepers founder convicted | Hot off the Wire podcast

Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a railroad labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of critical goods were disrupted. The Senate has passed landmark bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the...
Channel 3000

Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite

WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing number of Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, criticized Donald Trump on Monday for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House. Pence, in an interview, called...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Things to know today: China protests ‘zero COVID’; Ukraine on edge for more attacks; and more morning headlines

Workers wearing face masks preparing their customer's online order groceries outside a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China's severe "zero- COVID" strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Channel 3000

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker described himself as living in Texas during 2022 campaign speech

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, facing renewed and growing questions about his residency in the final week of the runoff campaign, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia’s Senate seat while at his Texas “home,” according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, Jackie Young had been searching. Orphaned as an infant, he spent the first few years of his life in a Nazi internment camp in what is now the Czech Republic. After World War II he was taken to England, adopted and given a new name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

Bank of America CEO predicts two years of pain ahead in the housing market

The CEO of one of the nation’s largest banks is preparing for an economic downturn in 2023. But he’s also hopeful that the likely recession will be brief and “mild.”. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in an exclusive interview with Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning” Tuesday that there is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy due to the potential US freight railroad strike, Russia’s war with Ukraine and Covid shutdowns in China.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks open December with modest gains on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and bond yields are pulling back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could slow the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. A sharp drop in Salesforce.com pulled the Dow lower.

