Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Late surge not enough for Calaveras to knock off Ripon Christian
RIPON – Although the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to walk off the field with a victory, the Red Hawks are moving in the right direction. After losing the opening game of the season 8-1 to the Escalon Cougars on Nov. 22, Calaveras had a much more competitive and impressive performance in its next outing. Calaveras was within one goal of tying the Ripon Christian Knights for much of the second half but could not come up with the much-needed clutch shot.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs have no problem beating Central Catholic in opening round of Escalon Tournament
There wasn’t much for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team to worry about in the opening round of the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament at Escalon High School. If the Bullfrogs didn’t score another point after the first quarter, they still would have beaten the...
Calaveras Enterprise
Hot shooting results in Bullfrogs scoring 72 in home victory
The last time the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team scored 72 points in a game was in January of the 2018 season. That night, the Bullfrogs beat the Linden Lions 72-56. Now, early in the 2022-23 season, the Bullfrogs again scored 72 points and it was again...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
The 2022 Calaveras High School football season didn’t have the results in the standings that head coach Doug Clark wanted. Yet even after finishing the season with just two victories (although there was also a forfeit win over Amador), Clark feels that with the number of players in the program and what is coming from the youth level, it won’t be long until Calaveras is once again fighting for the top spot in the Mother Lode League and is back in the playoffs.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks suffer a tough 52-50 road loss to Kimball
TRACY – In a span of three days, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had two tough battles with Kimball High School. Both of those games were decided by one possession. And Calaveras was able to win one of those games and Kimball won the other. The...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte's Ruggieri, Tapia and Calaveras' Skrbina end the year as first-team members
When it came to the 2022 water polo season, both Bret Harte and Calaveras had very similar outcomes. Both teams picked up a victory over the other and both teams finished with a Mother Lode League record of 3-7. And, both teams have quality players on the all-league team. Bret...
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks score early and often in a blowout victory over Ripon Christian
RIPON – Behind the visitors’ bleachers at Ripon Christian High School’s soccer stadium are train tracks. Throughout the day, it is not uncommon to see a train rumble by as it travels either North or South, parallel to Highway 99. However, a freight train was not the...
Calaveras Enterprise
A lack of healthy bodies hurts Bret Harte in a 1-0 home loss
Bret Harte head soccer coach Jeff Gouveia would love to see what his team can do when it’s fully healthy. But two games into the 2022-23 season, that’s something that he’s yet to see. Gouveia’s Bullfrogs were not at 100% when hosting the Millennium Falcons and that...
California Top 25 high school football rankings: Bowl Championships should clear it all up
Updated Nov. 30, 4 p.m. Trying to explain California's bowl system to outsiders is sorta like explaining algebra to middle schoolers. Eventually it makes sense. Usually. Sometimes. Bottom line is there are two more weeks to the season. When all is done, 15 teams will win state bowl ...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Soccer vs. Millennium (11/28/22)
Bret Harte boys' soccer lost to Millennium 1-0 on Nov. 28 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Former Modesto area football coach and girlfriend killed in San Luis Obispo crash
MODESTO, Calif. — A former high school football coach in the Modesto area was killed in a San Luis Obispo crash last week. 39-year-old Matthew Chachere and a 36-year-old Jennifer Besser, Chachere’s girlfriend according to friends, were hit by a car while walking their dog, according to police.
Calaveras Enterprise
No crime was committed on the links, just good play
After senior men engaged in a contest of counting one best ball for the foursome on Nov. 21 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, the winning team’s score of 20-under par led to such outrage that the sheriff’s department was called to investigate. No report was taken.
GoDowntown Modesto – Cruisers Toy Drive
The Modesto Cruisers Council has a toy drive at the Graffiti USA Museum Dec. 17, 10-2 pm. Please also support the drive to have the cruising ban lifted and attend the regular city council meetings Dec. 6 & 13. Look for our amazing local Low Riders at the Holiday Celebration of Lights parade Dec.3. Check it out as a couple of our Modesto City Councilpeople are going to be in Lowriders this year.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Bicyclist Killed in Accident on SR-120 Near Knights Ferry
The CHP Sonora area office reported a fatal bicycle crash on State Route 120 just east of Knights Ferry on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. The car vs. bicycle accident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. on SR-120 in the vicinity of Tulloch Dam Road and involved a 2005 Subaru, officials said.
villagelife.com
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
New area code is available in these Northern California counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday. According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line. Customers with […]
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Serious collision on SR-12 leaves driver, passenger with severe injuries
The Californian Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported that a collision occurred at the intersection of Burson Road and State Route 12 (SR-12) on Nov. 29. At 2:54 p.m. Antonio Reyes Jr., 69, of Jamestown, was traveling on Burson Road when he attempted to cross SR-12 in his 2021 Toyota Corolla. As he crossed he failed to notice Wendy Littlefield, 41, Valley Springs, traveling westbound on SR-12 at 45 mph in her 2004 Dodge Ram, according to the CHP.
Comments / 0