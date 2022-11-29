RIPON – Although the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to walk off the field with a victory, the Red Hawks are moving in the right direction. After losing the opening game of the season 8-1 to the Escalon Cougars on Nov. 22, Calaveras had a much more competitive and impressive performance in its next outing. Calaveras was within one goal of tying the Ripon Christian Knights for much of the second half but could not come up with the much-needed clutch shot.

RIPON, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO