SkySports
Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 - all the matches in the men's white-ball tournament
Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast competition in 2023, starting on May 20 and concluding with Finals Day on July 15. Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 (May 20-July 15) Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings (Edgbaston) Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning (Edgbaston) LV=County Championship fixtures in 2023. One Day Cup...
SkySports
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
SkySports
County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player
Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
UCI bans team cars from following time trial riders too closely
Team cars must now follow riders at a distance of 15 metres rather than 10
SkySports
Howden Long Walk Hurdle: Staying star Paisley Park on target for third Ascot Grade One title
Paisley Park will bid for a third Howden Long Walk Hurdle title when he lines up at Ascot on December 17. The popular 10-year-old was involved in one of the races of the season when beaten a neck by old adversary Champ in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.
SkySports
England break records after pummelling Pakistan - as it happened
Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test in Rawalpindi. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
racer.com
Hughes, Rast team at McLaren in Formula E
Jake Hughes will complete NEOM McLaren Formula E team’s driver lineup for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, joining Rene Rast on the two-car entry. Hughes has more than 10 years’ experience in single-seaters across BRDC Formula 4, where he became its inaugural champion, Formula Renault and eventually graduating to Formula 2 for 2022, having secured several during a prior stint in Formula 3.
SkySports
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
SkySports
World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action
Wright will take on the winner of the opening match of the tournament, Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, in round two, with Adrian Lewis, Alan Soutar and Michael Smith joining the action on day two. Newly-crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion Smith will take on the winner of Jermaine Wattimena...
SkySports
Tiger Woods announces his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge after suffering a foot injury
Tiger Woods has announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge after suffering a foot injury. The 46-year-old, who hosts the event, had been part of a star-studded field at the Albany, featuring eight of the world's top 11 and three of this year's four men's major winners, but confirmed his withdrawal on Monday via social media.
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Who could feature in first Test?
England are expected to call on some new faces for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Ben Stokes leads his side to a first Test series in Pakistan since 2005, off the back of a summer that saw England win six out of seven Tests. Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone...
Liam Livingstone relishing chance to ‘live childhood dream’ against Pakistan
Liam Livingstone will live out a childhood dream when he makes his England Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.The start of England’s first Test series in Pakistan for 17 years faces the possibility of being delayed after a number of the travelling players and staff were struck down by a viral infection the day before the opening match was due to get under way.A decision on whether the Test will start on Thursday will be made just two and a half hours before the game is due to begin, with the possibility of beginning a five-day contest on Friday instead.Livingstone...
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship draw: Fallon Sherrock to face Ricky Evans | Beau Greaves up against William O'Connor
Fallon Sherrock will face Ricky Evans in the opening round at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, while first-time qualifier Beau Greaves is up against William O’Connor. Monday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, also saw Lisa Ashton face a potential second-round showdown with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - if she can overcome Ryan Meikle.
BBC
Scottish Open: Judd Trump starts second-round win with 147 break
Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the first frame of his 4-0 second round win over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open. It was the third 147 this year for the former world champion, completed after a tricky final red and a clever shot to separate the blue and pink.
Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in first three-way showdown on Sunday
British rider to go up against his road rivals for the first time this cyclo-cross season at Antwerp round of the World Cup this weekend
BBC
Cameron Smith: Leeds Rhinos forward extends deal until 2026
Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has signed a new deal to keep him at the Headingley side until the end of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Rhinos and helped them reach the Grand Final in 2022. "Leeds is my club, I never wanted to...
Judd Trump makes maximum 147 break in Scottish Open win over Mitchell Mann
Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.A remarkable pink to ensure his 8th maximum 😮💨Judd Trump beats Mitchell Mann 4-0.📺...
SkySports
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
