Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response...
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Clayton News Daily
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
Clayton News Daily
Fed Inflation Gauge Slowed Again in October, Supporting Dovish Powell
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation slowed again in October, data published Thursday indicated, adding further support to Chairman Jerome Powell's indication of smaller near-term rate hikes following his closely-watched speech yesterday in Washington. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5% from last year, down from the...
Clayton News Daily
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Look, I screwed up'
Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone," while admitting he made mistakes as chief executive. "There are things I would do anything to do over again," Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York...
Clayton News Daily
The Fed's favorite inflation measure cooled in October
A key measure of consumer prices slowed somewhat in October, another hopeful sign that inflation pressures could be moderating. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 6% in October compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That's down from the upwardly revised 6.3% annual increase reported for September.
Clayton News Daily
Powell revives hopes of a Fed pivot. That's a bad thing
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made investors very happy on Wednesday. US stocks popped after the central banker gave a speech strongly indicating that the Fed would ease the historically-high pace of interest rate rises at its next policy meeting in December. But investors who are expecting a full pivot...
Clayton News Daily
Drug lord 'La Barbie' is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias "La Barbie," is "not currently in federal custody" in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN. Valdez Villarreal's name appears as "not in BOP custody" on the agency's website, CNN confirmed Tuesday. When asked why, bureau spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone declined to give more details and explained there are "several reasons" why this can happen.
Clayton News Daily
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue. Robinson, a 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died in October...
Comments / 0