Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
SIX SENSES ZIGHY BAY APPOINTS ARMAND THIEBLEMONT AS DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABILITY
Nothing keeps a purpose driven more than one’s passion and for Six Senses Zighy Bay, its Armand’s passion for sustainability that drives the team in line with Six Senses brand’s goals. Despite graduating in Business Administration from Paris and an MBA in Digital Transformation and Leadership from...
hotelnewsme.com
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT LAUNCHES THEIR EXCLUSIVE SUSTAINABLE WEIGHT LOSS RETREAT
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s largest wellness resort and the world’s first wellness destination to blend Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with a holistic wellness approach, invites GCC residents seeking to transform their unhealthy lifestyle to experience their newly launched Sustainable Weight Loss Retreat. “When it...
hotelnewsme.com
IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR AT WALDORF ASTORIA, DIFC
The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching and Waldorf Astoria DIFC will prove a truly magical destination of festive fabulousness. Located in the heart of the bustling and uber trendy financial district, this city hotel brings a sophisticated and relaxed slice of French Riviera with its stylish rooftop bar and pool, a piece of New York City with acclaimed restaurant Bull & Bear, and a timeless design that evokes the elegance of the 1960s.
hotelnewsme.com
NEW RESTAURANT & LOUNGE ONZE DISRUPTS DUBAI’S CULINARY LANDSCAPE
ONZE brings its daring and highly-anticipated new menu to one of Dubai’s most iconic locations at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Nestled next to The Park Hyatt Dubai, ONZE is a visual treat that has a beautiful art installation of flying birds hanging from the restaurant’s striking 30 metre high ceiling. Lush green interiors and a bold colour palette that represents the vibrant cultures of Japan and Peru create a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests.
hotelnewsme.com
EIGHT SIGNATURE CAKESICLE FLAVOURS TO COMMEMORATE THE UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
Exclusive luxury online cake shop, The Cake Boutique by Waldorf Astoria hotel DIFC is expanding its uber-rich offerings to include a selection of cakesicles in 8 signature flavours. Recognised for their decadent and opulent cakes designed by talented award-winning cake artist and designer, Beth Lauren’s exquisite storytelling through cake designs...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE A DELIGHTFUL WINTER ESCAPE AT SHERATON GRAND LONDON PARK LANE
This December, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane invites Middle Eastern guests to celebrate the festive season with a truly unique and memorable stay in the beating heart of London’s Mayfair. The perfect place for travellers looking to get into the festive spirit in true timeless style. Sheraton Grand London...
hotelnewsme.com
WIN BIG WITH HEINZ ARABIA’S EXCITING TREASURE HUNT
He’s dressed in red and white, he’s hidden in the crowd, and he’s calling on football fans to find him. Heinz is becoming the most searched-for name of the season thanks to unlikely hero, Thomas Heinz, who is currently in Doha, attending the most sought-after matches, and mingling with fans while wearing a jersey with his name on it.
hotelnewsme.com
SAUDI ARABIA’S UNPARALLELED AMBITION TO BECOME ONE OF THE TOP 5 TOURISM DESTINATIONS IN THE WORLD
The leaders of the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC) have described Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become one of the top 5 destinations in the world in the next decade as “unparalleled” in the history of tourism and travel. Opening the 22nd edition of the Summit, Arnold...
hotelnewsme.com
DELIVEROO AND COUQLEY KICKOFF BBQ SEASON WITH THE ULTIMATE DESERT DELIVERY
With wintertime rolling in, getting drawn to the vast sandy desert is not uncommon in the UAE. To welcome the long-awaited BBQ season, Deliveroo and Couqley are set to satiate the hunger for adventure with an unmissable foodie experience – The BBQ Anywhere Kit!. To celebrate this launch, the...
hotelnewsme.com
HIRE-AS-YOU-GO HOTEL MARKETING PLATFORM LAUNCHES IN THE GCC REGION
In a landscape of ever-growing digital complexity and talent shortage, hotels have trouble getting the marketing expertise they genuinely need when needed, hence missing out on business opportunities. Newly launched Hotel Marketing Space has created a hire-as-you-go platform giving hotels in the GCC region access to a flexible team of world-class experts.
hotelnewsme.com
SPECTACULAR SUSTAINABLE EXPERIENCES AT THE RED SEA
Sustainability and regeneration are at the heart & soul of the Red Sea Global ethos, and in a reflection of that culture, The Red Sea Destination is set to be a sanctuary for the discerning traveller, offering myriads of indulgent interactive activities to enjoy whilst keeping a sustainable approach in place. The destination offers visitors the opportunity to admire the area’s natural beauty while promoting the preservation and regeneration of the local environment by striving to be world’s largest tourism destination powered 100% by renewable energy, with no connection to the national grid, sourcing all energy from solar and wind.
hotelnewsme.com
UK ARTIST SOPHIE TEA TAKES OVER THE PENTHOUSE OF HYDE HOTEL DUBAI
What’s the tea at Hyde Hotel Dubai? International trailblazing artist Sophie Tea is transforming Hyde Hotel’s penthouse into a Hydden Gem, a creative haven for modern travellers featuring her whimsical masterpieces. Connoisseurs can also enjoy her art displayed across the hotel as well at a Sophie Tea themed high tea at Cleo.
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
hotelnewsme.com
FESTIVE SEASON OFFERINGS AT DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Offer: Those looking to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends can enjoy a delicious turkey take away with all the trimmings from Delta Hotels by Marriott JB. Their succulent turkeys are between 5kg to 6kg and are served with roasted vegetables, potatoes, glazed brussels sprouts, broccoli, and a homemade brioche with raisin and sage stuffing. The turkey takeaway is the ideal way to relax and indulge during the festive period, leaving the cooking to the trusted chefs.
hotelnewsme.com
MANAR MALL TO HOST RAK EATS IN COLLABORATION WITH RAK SME THIS DECEMBER
In conjunction with the UAE National Day, Manar Mall – Al Hamra’s flagship mall – will host the fourth season of the much-anticipated culinary extravaganza RAK EATS, in association with RAK SME this December in Ras Al Khaimah. Founded by RAK SME to support local businesses, this...
hotelnewsme.com
TOPGOLF DUBAI AWARDS ITS ONE-MILLIONTH PLAYER VIP TRIP TO TOPGOLF MEGACITY IN BANGKOK, THAILAND
Topgolf Dubai, the city’s biggest entertainment venue, is celebrating welcoming one million guests through its doors with its biggest giveaway yet. A landmark occasion that’s worth a par-tee, Topgolf Dubai will award one lucky customer and their guest the trip of a lifetime, with the ultimate VIP experience at Topgolf Megacity and a stay at W Bangkok in Thailand.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND
Looking for a perfect place to relax and share the best dishes and drinks with friends and family this National Day weekend? Well, look no further! Join us for a family-styled sharing brunch on Saturday the 3rd of December at Seafood Shack!. Enjoy the flavours of Seafood Shack signature dishes...
hotelnewsme.com
CULINARY STARS DESCEND ON ABU DHABI FOR 50 BEST’S EXCLUSIVE DINING SERIES
It’s destination Abu Dhabi for food lovers across the Middle East and beyond come late January 2023, as 50 Best curates a series of unique dining experiences that is as extraordinary as it is extensive. The 50 Best Signature Sessions see some of the finest chefs from across the world, as well as leading culinary figures in the MENA region, join forces with local chefs and restaurants in the UAE capital from Friday 27th January through to Wednesday 1st February.
hotelnewsme.com
huna OPENS ITS LARGEST VENUE AT YAS MALL
Huna opens its first and largest venue in the heart of Abu Dhabi in Yas Mall. Spanning over 3500 square meters, it will be home to 23 distinct food concepts, elevated retail outlets and a collaborative co-working space. Huna literally translates to ‘here’, and huna Yas promises to offer the...
hotelnewsme.com
TWO-MICHELIN STAR CHEF MICHEL SARRAN BRINGS CROQ’MICHEL TO DUBAI
’Michel is delighted to announce its first venue in the Middle East. The vision of two-Michelin star Chef Michel Sarran, Croq’Michel is a premium restaurant concept dedicated to the beloved French staple, the famous Croque Monsieur. Located in Dubai Hills, and opening in early 2023, Croq’Michel has ambitious plans to become a firm favorite in the Emirates, following its immediate success in Paris and Toulouse, France. Ahead of the store opening, the brand will make its debut with a roving Food Truck, that will roll out across the UAE in December, first at the Rugby Sevens, before taking up residence at the cultural hub of Alserkal Avenue.
Comments / 0