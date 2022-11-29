Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to feature satellite connectivity
Samsung looks to be bringing satellite connectivity to the upcoming Galaxy S23 launch. The Korean OEM has been working with Iridium to utilize its satellites for the new phone release as it supports sending texts and images.
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
iPhone 15 is getting a superb upgrade photographers will love
The iPhone 15 is already looking like a massive step up from the iPhone 14
Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade
Rumoured specs for some next-gen flagships show a marked improvement over previous iterations
2 Battery-Draining Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
It’s a common problem: your iPhone’s battery dwindles down below 10 percent on a regular basis, even when you’re just using it for basic purposes like scrolling sites online and checking your email. You may assume the issue is the apps you download and use most, and that may very well be the case (apps like Facebook and Google Maps consume a lot of battery power). But that isn’t always the entire story and deleting apps may not be the best solution.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
makeuseof.com
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
Don't buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, buy the Oppo Find X5 Pro instead
It's a question of price: the X5 Pro is now cheaper than Samsung's S22 Ultra for Black Friday sales
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
TechRadar
The Xiaomi 13 launch delayed but new teasers and leaks reveal all
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were supposed to be getting unveiled today (December 1), but in a last-minute announcement, the company has now delayed the launch. The reason for the delay wasn’t given, with the news – posted on Weibo (opens in new tab) and spotted by NotebookCheck (opens in new tab) – simply reading “We regret to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Cult of Mac
Elon Musk might release a Twitter phone
Elon Musk says he’ll release a phone that competes with iPhone and Android if he has to. The owner of Twitter might be forced to make a handset if Apple and Google ban the social network from their software stores. Such a ban is possible, as both companies have...
Apple could kill physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro
Apple might go for a closed-frame design with iPhone 15, with haptic buttons on the side for enhanced durability
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: December 2022 edition
It's been a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. So much new stuff to get excited over, all ready to empty your wallet over the holiday period. That said, there...
nftgators.com
Sony Unveils Mobile Motion Capture Kit ‘Mocopi’ as it Makes a Play for the Metaverse
The device consists of six motion-tracking bands. It offers a software development kit (SDK) that imports the motion capture data to metaverse services. Mocopi is due to be released through dedicated Sony stores in Japan in January 2023. Sony has unveiled a new product called Mocopi, which is a mobile...
notebookcheck.net
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 debuts to re-define tough for next-gen smartphones
Business Foldable Launch Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen Tablet. Corning's Gorilla Glass has become a by-word for those seeking to keep their latest smartphone's display as mint as possible for as long as possible. Now, the material science company has made second-gen Victus official as the latest and potentially most cutting-edge version of this protective glass designed for mobile devices.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
dronedj.com
DJI updates Action 3 camera to add Timecode, new shooting features
Action 3, the first action camera from DJI that natively supports fast-charge technology (powering up to 80% in just 18 minutes), has received a ton of new features and improvements today through a firmware update. DJI has released firmware package v01.02.10.10 for Action 3, and also updated the corresponding Mimo...
Cult of Mac
New Oceanic+ app turns your Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer
Apple made a splash Monday in the world of scuba diving, noting that divers can now add the Oceanic+ Dive Computer App to their Apple Watch Ultra and use a companion app for iPhone. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ takes advantage of Apple Watch Ultra’s depth...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.1.2 aims to fix iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature
The new iOS 16.1.2 update is intended to make the iPhone 14 stop calling for an ambulance when the user takes a tumble. It includes “Crash Detection optimizations” according to Apple. The update released Wednesday also makes some other tweaks so it’s worth installing on all compatible iPhones....
