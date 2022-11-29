The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were supposed to be getting unveiled today (December 1), but in a last-minute announcement, the company has now delayed the launch. The reason for the delay wasn’t given, with the news – posted on Weibo (opens in new tab) and spotted by NotebookCheck (opens in new tab) – simply reading “We regret to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

2 HOURS AGO