Pennsylvania State

Related
Gettysburg Connection

Agriculture Secretary Tours Veteran-Owned Farms, Encourages Supporting Farmer Veterans this Holiday Season

Moon Township, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Brigadier General Mark Goodwill joined veterans and partners during visits to veteran-owned farms in Allegheny and Fayette counties. During the tours, Redding thanked farmer veterans for continuing to serve their communities through agriculture after returning from military service. “More...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Nonpartisan journalism is vital to the future of Pa. Here’s how you can keep it going.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Huge stories will shape Pennsylvania’s future next year. With a new administration in the governor’s office and a shift in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Democrat Josh Shapiro elected governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the election to be Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, cruising to a decisive victory over far-right Republican Doug Mastriano. The Associated Press called the race for Shapiro around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, with 82% of the votes in. At that time, the Democrat had captured 54.6% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup

DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Dan Moul says he’ll continue to work for the people

Republican PA State Representative from the 91st District Dan Moul was reelected on Tuesday to his 9th term in office. His victory over his challengers Marty Karsteter Qually (Democratic) and Niel Belliveau (Libertarian) was again decisive, as he won 63 percent of the votes. “I would like to tell the...
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Kelly G. James

Kelly G. James, age 58, of Upper Strasburg, PA, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born Febr…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
UPPER STRASBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

