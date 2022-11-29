Read full article on original website
Agriculture Secretary Tours Veteran-Owned Farms, Encourages Supporting Farmer Veterans this Holiday Season
Moon Township, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Brigadier General Mark Goodwill joined veterans and partners during visits to veteran-owned farms in Allegheny and Fayette counties. During the tours, Redding thanked farmer veterans for continuing to serve their communities through agriculture after returning from military service. “More...
The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A person approaches the table and picks up a 10-sided die. She rolls. Four.
Nonpartisan journalism is vital to the future of Pa. Here’s how you can keep it going.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Huge stories will shape Pennsylvania’s future next year. With a new administration in the governor’s office and a shift in...
The Democratic takeover of the Pa. House will be a little messy to start. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — The Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania House, but the party will need to rely on Republican support in the early months of 2023 to secure the top spot in the chamber. The party won 102 seats during the Nov. 8 midterm election, giving them control...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania state House after picking up 12 seats
HARRISBURG — Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House for the first time in more than a decade. State Rep. Todd Stephens (R., Montgomery) conceded his race in the 151st District on Thursday, more than a week after Election Day, Democrat Melissa Cerrato’s campaign told Spotlight PA.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
After losing by a landslide, Mastriano won’t concede to Shapiro
Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA, Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA and Katie Meyer of Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Democrat Josh Shapiro elected governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the election to be Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, cruising to a decisive victory over far-right Republican Doug Mastriano. The Associated Press called the race for Shapiro around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, with 82% of the votes in. At that time, the Democrat had captured 54.6% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Shapiro, Fetterman win; Republicans carry county races
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the PA Gubernatorial race. John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race. The Adams County election results are complete (but still unofficial) with all 50 Adams County precincts reporting both in-person and mail votes. Write-in votes will be tallied later...
Democrats believe they will take control of the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Democrats believe they will win enough state House seats after Tuesday’s midterm election to secure a majority when the legislature’s new session begins in January. The party was expected to pick up several seats in the chamber after a redistricting cycle that produced new...
Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup
DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
Dan Moul says he’ll continue to work for the people
Republican PA State Representative from the 91st District Dan Moul was reelected on Tuesday to his 9th term in office. His victory over his challengers Marty Karsteter Qually (Democratic) and Niel Belliveau (Libertarian) was again decisive, as he won 63 percent of the votes. “I would like to tell the...
Obituary: Kelly G. James
Kelly G. James, age 58, of Upper Strasburg, PA, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born Febr…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
