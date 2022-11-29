ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These are the Friendliest Costco Locations in America

By Jenny Cohen
 2 days ago
Costco can be a great place to shop, and one of the great shopping hacks every Costco shopper should know is that its friendly employees are always available for members.

You may get a smile from the person working a sample cart or have a great experience checking out with a cashier.

So, if you want to get good and friendly service, check out these Costcos that were judged to be the friendliest, according to a survey by Finance Buzz.

10. Matthews, North Carolina

Members in Matthews gave their Costco a 9.3 out of 10 for its friendliness. One reviewer said the suburban Charlotte store has great prices and the staff is always nice when you walk in.

9. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids members gave a round of applause to their Costco, which earned a 9.3 for friendliness.

The employees are always knowledgeable to get you what you need, according to one reviewer, and the gas station line isn’t bad if you’re trying to save money on gas at Costco.

8. Concord, California

The sun was shining in California with a bright and friendly Costco that earned a 9.3 in the Finance Buzz survey.

The staff was helpful in locating products and even loading them into the customer’s car, according to one reviewer after a recent trip to this Costco located northeast of San Francisco.

7. Indianapolis, Indiana

The Indianapolis Costco location on E. County Line Road picked up a 9.3 for friendliness. One first-time shopper at this store said it was an incredible experience and the staff was helpful and friendly throughout the store.

6. Jacksonville, Florida

Of the 30 Costco warehouses in Florida, this location on the First Coast earned a sunny 9.3 for friendly employees.

One reviewer said there were plenty of staff members around to answer questions or direct you where you needed to go.

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

This one of 13 Ohio locations gained a 9.4 out of 10 for its friendliness. This warehouse has really helpful employees, including some who have been there for years, according to one reviewer.

4. Henderson, Nevada

The Costco location in southwest Henderson picked up a 9.4 rating for friendliness. One guest called out Costco’s tire service for their excellent service and attention to detail.

3. Chico, California

In Chico, Costco employees earned a 9.4 out of 10 for friendliness. One reviewer said she loves all the staff and cashiers who are helpful to her when she’s shopping.

2. Hawthorne, Califorinia

The Costco location in Hawthorne in the Los Angeles area grabbed a 9.5 for its friendly service.

One reviewer said this Hawthorne location is busy, but there are plenty of employees to help you and they are a great team.

1. Cumming, Georgia

Perhaps it's the Costco southern charm that helped Cumming, northeast of Atlanta, earn a 9.5 out of 10 for friendliness.

It’s always a pleasure to shop here, according to one reviewer, who specifically called out employees in the vision and hearing center for being particularly helpful.

Bottom line

Use your Costco card for good when you shop at these stores with the friendliest Costco professionals. And remember to use the best credit cards for Costco shoppers the next time you head out on a Costco run.

