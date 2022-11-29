Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Division I Class 3A
East Nashville vs Alcoa
December 2nd, 11:00am
Division I Class 4A
Pearl-Cohn vs Anderson County
December 3rd, 11:00am
Division I Class 5A
Page vs Knox West
December 2nd, 7:00pm
Division I Class 6A
Beech vs Oakland
December 3rd, 7:00pm
Division II Class A
Friendship Christian vs Nashville Christian
December 1st, 3:00pm
Division II Class AA
CPA at Lipscomb Academy
December 1st, 11:00am
Division II Class AAA
Baylor at MBA
December 1st, 7:00pm
