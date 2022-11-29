ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO