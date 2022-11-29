ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting

Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Birmingham Police arrest Huntsville attempted murder suspect

A Huntsville man is in the Madison County Jail after police say he tried to shoot and kill someone on Oct. 24. According to Huntsville Police, 23-year-old Nicholas Allen Hill was arrested by Birmingham Police earlier this week. He was brought to Huntsville on a felony warrant stemming from a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting

Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle. The officers identified Melissa Allison as the suspect and arrested her a few blocks away from the scene after she left on foot. Huntsville State of the City address happening Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. The address will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals

ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree; Van’s Sporting Goods; forged check. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW. Arrests. November 29. Flanigan, George L; 45. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-insurance violation. FTA-driving without...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have responded to a shooting on Indiana Street on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for HPD, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the shooting a little after 11:30 a.m. This story will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals Police: 2 men injured in argument involving a gun

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers were taken to Huntsville Hospital following an alleged argument involving a gun in Muscle Shoals on Monday evening. In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, an official with the Muscle Shoals Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Dam Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
YAHOO!

Victim in Sunday shooting cared about others, those who knew him say

Nov. 30—The family of Codey Ray Schepp, one of the two men found fatally shot this weekend at a Southwest Decatur apartment, said Tuesday they remain stunned by his death and can't understand why anyone would have wanted to kill him. Meanwhile, police had not announced any arrests as...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Family speaks out ahead of Decatur murder trial

State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. Trial of suspect in 2019 Decatur shooting death set to begin. Updated: 2 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Over the counter Naloxone. Updated: 13 hours...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two found dead in Decatur apartment; cause of death unknown

Decatur police are investigating after finding two people dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. According to information released by the Decatur Police Department, officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of a deceased subject at Wheeler Estate Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane SW. “Upon arrival, two...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy