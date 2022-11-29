Read full article on original website
WAFF
Crime of the Week: Huntsville investigators seeking more information on shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Nov. 5. According to a spokesperson for Crimestoppers, the child was sitting on his bed with other children nearby when several rounds came through the...
Police: 1 person detained after van stolen from business in Huntsville
A person was taken into custody on University Drive in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
WAFF
Trial set to begin for Hartselle man charged with capital murder
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a Hartselle man charged with capital murder is set to begin Tuesday. Zachary Bernard Williams of Hartselle is one of the men charged with killing Michael “Dooney” Irvin Junior. Irvin was 30 years old at the time of his death. “They...
Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting
Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
WAAY-TV
Birmingham Police arrest Huntsville attempted murder suspect
A Huntsville man is in the Madison County Jail after police say he tried to shoot and kill someone on Oct. 24. According to Huntsville Police, 23-year-old Nicholas Allen Hill was arrested by Birmingham Police earlier this week. He was brought to Huntsville on a felony warrant stemming from a...
WAFF
Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting
Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle. The officers identified Melissa Allison as the suspect and arrested her a few blocks away from the scene after she left on foot. Huntsville State of the City address happening Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. The address will...
radio7media.com
Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals
ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree; Van’s Sporting Goods; forged check. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW. Arrests. November 29. Flanigan, George L; 45. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-insurance violation. FTA-driving without...
WAFF
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have responded to a shooting on Indiana Street on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for HPD, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the shooting a little after 11:30 a.m. This story will be...
Argument between brothers leads to shooting, police say
The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating a shooting after a fight between brothers on Monday night.
Teen charged with public intoxication, attempted burglary in Florence
A Cullman teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he was trying to break into a pharmacy while drunk.
WAFF
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
WAFF
Muscle Shoals Police: 2 men injured in argument involving a gun
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers were taken to Huntsville Hospital following an alleged argument involving a gun in Muscle Shoals on Monday evening. In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, an official with the Muscle Shoals Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Dam Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
WAAY-TV
Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
Man with Louisiana warrants leads police on nearly 24-hour chase over multiple counties in Alabama
Police say a man led them on a chase for nearly 24 hours over multiple counties on Sunday.
YAHOO!
Victim in Sunday shooting cared about others, those who knew him say
Nov. 30—The family of Codey Ray Schepp, one of the two men found fatally shot this weekend at a Southwest Decatur apartment, said Tuesday they remain stunned by his death and can't understand why anyone would have wanted to kill him. Meanwhile, police had not announced any arrests as...
WAFF
Family speaks out ahead of Decatur murder trial
State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. Trial of suspect in 2019 Decatur shooting death set to begin. Updated: 2 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Over the counter Naloxone. Updated: 13 hours...
WAFF
Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
Two found dead in Decatur apartment; cause of death unknown
Decatur police are investigating after finding two people dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. According to information released by the Decatur Police Department, officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of a deceased subject at Wheeler Estate Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane SW. “Upon arrival, two...
Couple arrested for alleged financial exploitation of the elderly, securities law violations
Two people have been arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly, as well as securities law violation.
