Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Officials offer tips ahead of potential severe weather
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings cooler, drier air
Windy and Colder
A strong cold front pushing through the area will gradually increase the winds and decrease temperatures.
Excessive Rainfall Threat Added to Louisiana's Severe Threat
Louisiana residents are bracing for an onslaught of strong storms and potential flooding on Tuesday as part of a significant severe weather event.
Governor’s office urges NELA to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday, November 29th
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be under a threat for severe weather this week. Here's how that forecast will impact your plans.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
KCS Holiday Express Train Stops In SW Louisiana This Week
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express will be making two stops in SWLA this week. The Holiday Express is returning to the rails for the first time in three years. The operation was shut down during the pandemic and it's last run was in 2019. This year’s tour will include...
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Louisiana Amendment 1 seeks to prevent noncitizen voting
Louisiana aims to be the first state in America to prohibit outright any non-U.S. citizen voting statewide, a move toward election integrity red states may consider.
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
Man with Louisiana warrants leads police on nearly 24-hour chase over multiple counties in Alabama
Police say a man led them on a chase for nearly 24 hours over multiple counties on Sunday.
Passenger From Louisiana Rescued From Plane Stuck in Power Lines [VIDEO]
What a scary thing to see. A small plane hit a tower and power lines in Maryland late Sunday night and two passengers had to be rescued from the plane. Many watched this bizarre incident unfold on social media and we can now report that one of the passengers rescued from the plane early Monday morning was from Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
wbrz.com
La. DOTD launches interactive map, seeks input on upcoming road projects
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has launched an interactive online map to allow the public to scan for upcoming road improvement projects and to provide feedback on them. The site features dozens of area projects that are part of the 2023-24 Highway Priority Program --...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
