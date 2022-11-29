ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Officials offer tips ahead of potential severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are urging the public to be aware of the potential for severe weather on Tuesday, Nov. 29. SEE THE LATEST FORECAST HERE: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight. The below...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings cooler, drier air

Stormvision HD radar is showing quiet conditions across the area. There is still very active weather east, across Mississippi and Alabama. Futurecast shows clear skies and sunny for our Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds Friday associated with an approaching system. Our temperatures will average near to above normal over the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Governor’s office urges NELA to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday, November 29th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes. The National Weather […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
BASTROP, LA
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy