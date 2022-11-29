Effective: 2022-12-01 03:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO