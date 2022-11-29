Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
