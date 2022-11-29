Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Coast and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills and away from the immediate beaches.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO