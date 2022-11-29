Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Veteran Bobby Lee Reveals His Bitcoin Price Floor, Says Bad Actors of Industry Should Be ‘Flushed Out’
Crypto industry veteran Bobby Lee says that bad actors ignorant of regulation have to be expunged from the market. In a new interview with Bloomberg Markets Asia on Yahoo Finance, Lee, co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange BTCC, reveals what price he expects Bitcoin (BTC) to bottom out at the end of the bear market.
bitcoinist.com
Bullish For Bitcoin? Contagion Might End As Genesis Creditors Seek Options
Bitcoin investors are eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech today. The chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve will comment on the current situation and policy this Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, an American research group. Market analysts will be closely assessing Powell’s every word, looking for clues about the central...
bitcoinist.com
The Best Bitcoin Investing Strategies
Do you want to start investing in Bitcoin? Here are the best investment strategies for this electronic currency. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has become increasingly popular among today’s investors. During that time, there have been debates about this virtual asset. Others regard it as a future of money. This virtual currency is a significant investment depending on your risk tolerance, investment strategy, and ultimate financial goals. Before considering this electronic currency as an investment, you should carefully consider your objectives and determine what you desire to achieve in the long run.
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Bitcoin? 3 Price Prediction Scenarios for BTC
It’s been a wild ride for the crypto market in 2022. Analysts and investors alike are not optimistic about the near-future and believe a recovery will take some more time. With rare exception, all tokens are down so investors aren’t even sure where to begin investing, instead turning to safer assets.
bitcoinist.com
Don’t Trust Polygon (MATIC) And Dogecoin (DOGE), Place Confidence In The Hideaways
It goes without saying Polygon (MATIC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most widely used cryptocurrencies in the market. But many investors are questioning if it is still a profitable business to invest in MATIC and DOGE. Let’s discover whether both coins are the best investment to fatten your crypto wallets.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
bitcoinist.com
Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder Of $3 Billion Crypto Company, Dies At 30
The crypto industry now mourns the untimely death of Tiantian Kullander, the young and brilliant and visionary mind behind the Amber Group, a cryptocurrency company that achieved a milestone earlier this year after being valued at $3 billion. Kullander, who was fondly called “TT” by his peers and those that...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed
It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
bitcoinist.com
The Best Investment Of 2023 Are The Hideaways (HDWY), Litecoin (LTC), And Binance Coin (BNB)
To put it simply, the best coins to put your money into right now are The Hideaways (HDWY), Litecoin (LTC), and Binance Coin (BNB). According to cryptocurrency analysts, these tokens will be indispensable in the coming year. There are currently over 20,000 different cryptocurrencies, and the market is open 24/365,...
bitcoinist.com
Tom Lee Says Bitcoin is Still A Good Investment, But Why?
Bitcoin has been declining since the advent of the bear market. But the bearish trend escalated in the past three weeks due to the lending crisis. The Terra collapse, the macroeconomic situation, and the current FTX crisis has made 2022 a terrible year for crypto. The fear of more losses has led to massive withdrawal from exchanges in the past weeks. Investors and traders are making moves, seeking ways to reduce the risk of more losses.
NEWSBTC
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) soars by 260% during presale, ApeCoin (APE) and Polygon (MATIC) dropped by investors
The massive pre-sale growth of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has made investors compare it with other long-standing cryptos like ApeCoin (APE) and Polygon (MATIC). This article will look into why Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) pre-sale success of 260% gains has left ApeCoin (APE) and Polygon (MATIC) behind. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS...
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Ethereum? Here’s What Every Investor Should Know
Ethereum’s price has been plummeting since late 2021. While $5000 seemed like an easy target for ETH last year, that is not the case now. Even the much-anticipated Merge was unable to give a boost to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in the persistently bearish market. Does that mean...
bitcoinist.com
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Are Keeping Their Eyes On Flasko (FLSK)
Flasko, a new initiative, has been making noise in the crypto world. Flasko presale has been successful, and investors are rushing to buy the presale. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors, mainly, are interested in adding Flasko to their portfolios. Investors in Solana (SOL) Are Unhappy About Diminishing Profit. The...
bitcoinist.com
Waves (WAVES), Polkadot (DOT), and Flasko (FLSK) Will Be Top Crypto Investments For 2023
There are few promising cryptocurrencies which will show significant returns to investors in the future. These include Waves (WAVES), Polkadot (DOT), and Flasko. Anyone who is looking for a reliable and stable crypto investment may take a look at these investment opportunities. Polkadot (DOT) Has A Stable Use Case. As...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Might 10X after raising $1 Million in ongoing Presale – Can the Staking Project list on KuCoin and Huobi?
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the most sought-after asset class to earn huge gains in the recent past. This is because their prices are sometimes highly volatile and tend to fluctuate rapidly. This allows investors to earn quick profits by investing in them. Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi)...
