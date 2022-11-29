Read full article on original website
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies In 2023 include Flasko (FLSK), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC)
Even though most cryptocurrencies are not performing well now, there are a few options that are expected to deliver solid and stable returns to investors. Among those cryptocurrencies are Flasko (FLSK), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin (BTC) Will Recover Soon. Along with the recent bad news about FTX Exchange,...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) out-classes Flasko (FLSK) and Oryen (ORY) to become the hottest blockchain token
There’s no doubt that the cryptocurrency market is flooded with different blockchain protocols. This can be overwhelming for someone who is just getting started with cryptocurrencies and wishes to benefit from the opportunities that come with new tokens. If you’re looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will look into the three most-talked-about currencies in the market today – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Flasko (FLSK), and Oryen (ORY).
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $10,000, This Asset Management Co-Founder Predicts
Bitcoin returned to the bottom of its current range and might see further downside pressure in the coming days. The cryptocurrency is still recovering from the collapse of FTX, the former second major crypto exchange in the world, and the contagion unleashed in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone Again As Bears Dominate – Is $700 Realistic For Investors?
Price remains weak as bears battle bulls; so much uncertainty in the market. ETH price gets rejected from a low of $1,220 on the high timeframe. The price of Ethereum (ETH) trading below $1,200 continues as the price faced rejection, breaking and trending higher to a region of $1,300 after showing from price action bouncing off from its weekly low of $1,080.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Reflects Accumulation – How Long Will It Trade Sideways?
Polkadot price seems to be returning on its feet, courtesy of recent developments. DOT’s network released its newest update, highlighting some core developments that could pave a path for its foundational roadmap for 2023. Polkadot has plans to delve deeper into smart contract development through its project Substrate. This...
NEWSBTC
POTENTIAL BLUE CHIP CRYPTO SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) CARDANO (ADA) AND BINANCE COIN (BNB) INVESTORS
During crypto bear markets, investors tend to gravitate toward cryptos with longer histories and strong reputations. These cryptos are known as blue chips. When compared to their counterparts, these blue chips are typically more stable and less volatile. For a long time, the only coins linked with this term were Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, the growth of other stronger altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall (SNW) calls this status into question and provides more options to the basket for traders who do not favor BTC and ETH. In this article, we’ll shed more light on these potential blue chips.
thecoinrise.com
Amber Group’s co-founder Tiantian Kullander Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of leading digital asset company Amber Group has died leaving behind his wife and son. According to the announcement shared on the platform’s website on Friday, Tiantian, fondly known as “TT” aged 30, died unexpectedly in his sleep. Amber Group in its official...
NEWSBTC
Can Big Eyes Coin And ApeCoin Contribute To The Revival Of NFT Marketplaces?
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are frequently constructed using the same programming language as cryptocurrencies. They cannot be replaced or exchanged in the same way that other cryptographic assets may. NFTs have recently developed as one of the most important digital assets online, expanding into social networking sites and the entertainment industry. You’ve undoubtedly come across an NFT while surfing the web.
NEWSBTC
NEAR Strong Rebound Seen As Crypto Registers 8% Spike In Last 24 Hours
NEAR, the native token of the public proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Near Protocol, dumped more than 50% of its current monthly high of $3.42 that it achieved on November 6. It seemed like a recurring theme for the digital asset which, in the middle part of the month, shed 53% of its August 20 value.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Registers Milestone With More Than 7 Million Native Tokens
Cardano (ADA) has failed to take advantage of a significant network milestone it recently achieved as the digital asset continues to struggle in pushing its price to higher levels. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency was changing hands at $0.3060 and has gone down by almost 3% during...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Registers Bearish Divergence, What’s Incoming?
After the FTX crash on November 9, Litecoin’s price began a significant upward price movement. Investors continue to remain in profit. However, a downswing could be on the way. This might not necessarily be the end of the bulls just yet. Although LTC is moving south after registering a...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Whale Withdraws $65.5M In LTC From Binance, Bullish Sign?
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn $65.5 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may prove to be bullish for the price of the coin. A Litecoin Whale Has Taken Out 835.8k LTC From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and The Hideaways (HDWY) Continue to Brush Off FTX Effects
In just a week after the FTX controversy, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are back in full recovery mode. The crypto majors led today’s market gainers while others traded in the red. The Hideaways (HDWY) is another surprise story amid the ongoing volatility after unexpectedly receiving demand from beleaguered...
NEWSBTC
The rise of crypto: what does it mean for gaming?
The world of gaming is changing rapidly, and one of the biggest driving forces behind this change is the rise of cryptocurrency. There are a number of reasons why cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular in the gaming world. For one, it offers a new way to make in-game purchases. In the past, gamers would have to use real-world currency to buy items in games, but with cryptocurrency, they can use digital tokens instead. This makes it easier and more convenient for gamers to make purchases, and it also opens up new possibilities for game developers.
Want to create a startup? Join another first
STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday.
NEWSBTC
Is it Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu? What is the industry saying about it
The crypto market is showing clear signs of changing its trend. Even popular coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), which often goes against negative market momentum, are difficult to call. However, is it really too late to buy Shiba Inu?. SHIB is nearly 90% down from its all-time high, so it’s...
NEWSBTC
Fantom (FTM) Up 10% After Cronje Article – Is $0.31 Possible?
The 69th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Fantom (FTM), has shown relative strength over the past seven days, rising 29%. Over the past 24 hours, it even stands at a gain of 10%. Today’s surge comes after DeFi star programmer Andre Cronje published a Medium post about the “crypto company”...
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Hit Lowest Point Since 2020
Many crypto investors are still skeptical about the profitability of Bitcoin mining. This is not surprising considering the growing rate of energy prices in recent times. Moreover, the Bitcoin miners’ revenue has been on a downtrend since November 2020. Current Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue. Meanwhile, BTC miners are experiencing...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Needs To Hover Over These 2 Levels To Gain Momentum
Bitcoin continues to face strong resistance at the $17,000 price ceiling. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 2% of its market value. In the past week, BTC has hovered around the same price region. The King Coin has not touched the $17,000 price resistance band in more than two weeks.
