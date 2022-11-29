ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Dee Johnson, Lend A Hand director

Lend A Hand has been around 20 years in Oakland and was created to do just that: help people in need, in a variety of ways. The foundation gives thousands of new backpacks for school students, food for those who are hungry and shelter when it’s needed. Dee Johnson is an African-American woman who works tirelessly as the Lend A Hand director along with her volunteers to make life better in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley evacuated due to bomb threat

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley has been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, police said. Mill Valley police said in an alert around 10 a.m. that the students had been evacuated from the school at 700 Miller Ave. Authorities said the campus is closed to the public and residents in the area should continue to shelter in place.
MILL VALLEY, CA
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
Oakland Zoo's Glowfari event canceled due to power outage

OAKLAND, Calif. - Glowfari holiday lights event at the Oakland Zoo was canceled Wednesday night due to a power outage. The event features light displays as well as train rides and other holiday-themed attractions. The lights went out just before 7 p.m., leaving people in the dark. Zoo employees said...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
San Jose allowed to resume clearing Columbus Park encampment

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The city of San Jose has the go-ahead from a federal judge to resume its efforts to clear out the homeless encampment at Columbus Park. U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley lifted the temporary restraining order put in place on Nov. 16 that had blocked the city from clearing the encampment at Columbus Park.
SAN JOSE, CA
Angela Watson, San Francisco Ballet

Angela Watson, 19, of Oakland, is the only African-American dancer with the San Francisco Ballet. She talks about how it feels to be "the only one" in the esteemed ballet company, how her Oakland upbringing prepared her for her dance career, her love for performing and about being a role model for young African-American dancers coming behind her.
OAKLAND, CA
Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA
SFPD make arrests in connection to deadly shooting on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects this month in connection to a deadly shooting on a Muni bus back in August. The shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 3, aboard the number 8 Bayshore bus at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 62-year-old woman.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

