Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Dee Johnson, Lend A Hand director
Lend A Hand has been around 20 years in Oakland and was created to do just that: help people in need, in a variety of ways. The foundation gives thousands of new backpacks for school students, food for those who are hungry and shelter when it’s needed. Dee Johnson is an African-American woman who works tirelessly as the Lend A Hand director along with her volunteers to make life better in Oakland.
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley evacuated due to bomb threat
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley has been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, police said. Mill Valley police said in an alert around 10 a.m. that the students had been evacuated from the school at 700 Miller Ave. Authorities said the campus is closed to the public and residents in the area should continue to shelter in place.
Liver transplant saves Oakland woman's life, giving her reason to advocate for more organ donations
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A life-saving liver transplant has a mother from Oakland celebrating her ultimate gift and advocating for more organ donations. Goldie Williams, 38, was given only weeks to live early this summer after she was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis. Doctors say her body attacked her liver for no reason.
2 San Francisco men get life for deadly shooting outside funeral repass
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were sentenced to life behind bars on Monday for a fatal shooting outside a funeral repass in San Francisco in 2019 that also left several bystanders wounded. Robert Manning, 31, and Jamare Coats, 29, engaged in a shootout outside the Fillmore Heritage Center on March...
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
Oakland Zoo's Glowfari event canceled due to power outage
OAKLAND, Calif. - Glowfari holiday lights event at the Oakland Zoo was canceled Wednesday night due to a power outage. The event features light displays as well as train rides and other holiday-themed attractions. The lights went out just before 7 p.m., leaving people in the dark. Zoo employees said...
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
San Jose allowed to resume clearing Columbus Park encampment
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The city of San Jose has the go-ahead from a federal judge to resume its efforts to clear out the homeless encampment at Columbus Park. U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley lifted the temporary restraining order put in place on Nov. 16 that had blocked the city from clearing the encampment at Columbus Park.
Angela Watson, San Francisco Ballet
Angela Watson, 19, of Oakland, is the only African-American dancer with the San Francisco Ballet. She talks about how it feels to be "the only one" in the esteemed ballet company, how her Oakland upbringing prepared her for her dance career, her love for performing and about being a role model for young African-American dancers coming behind her.
College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 20-year-old college student was taken to the ICU last week after she was allegedly struck by a drunk driver. Michelle Urzua was driving with a friend down El Camino Real in San Mateo around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 when they were hit by an intoxicated driver supposedly going 80 mph, according to GoFundMe.
Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police
The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
SFPD make arrests in connection to deadly shooting on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects this month in connection to a deadly shooting on a Muni bus back in August. The shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 3, aboard the number 8 Bayshore bus at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 62-year-old woman.
Oakland P.D. homicide investigator shares challenges and how she's building trust
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officer Nicole Allen took us back to the scene of one of her cases. "Received a call just after 6 a.m. on August 18 of this year, a female down in the street," said Allen, as she walked the street, looking for any clues or tips that might lead to answers in the woman’s death.
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
Hijacked Muni bus drives erratically through the Mission
Video shows a hijacked Muni bus careening through San Francisco Mission streets and hitting cars before the suspect was caught near 18th and Guerrero. SFPD say the suspect hit at least 10 cars. The Muni driver was able to exit before the wild ride.
SF police ask for permission to use robots that could kill people, supervisors approve plan
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police asked for approval by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to use existing robots as a potential "deadly force option." The board approved the policy 8 to 3 with amendments. That means military-grade machines, operated by trained officers, could potentially kill suspects during critical...
Suspect arrested in gas station shootout that killed clerk in Antioch
A gas-station shootout in Antioch between a robbery suspect and clerk ended up killing the clerk, but the suspect won't face murder charges. The victim's girlfriend said she is devastated and that he didn't deserve to die.
Suspect held after Antioch gas station clerk's slaying - but no murder charge
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Chevron gas-station clerk in Antioch, but the suspected gunman won't face murder charges, prosecutors said Wednesday. James Williams, 36, was killed in a chaotic gun battle at the Chevron at Contra Loma Boulevard and...
