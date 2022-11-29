Read full article on original website
Produce8 Closes $6M Funding Round
Produce8, a Vancouver, BC, Canada-based startup SaaS firm aiming to scale back distractions and improve productiveness for distributed and digital-first groups, raised $6M in funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its operations and enterprise attain. Produce8 is a digital...
6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash
The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...
Google will pay $392m to 40 states in largest ever US privacy settlement
Google has agreed to a $391.5m settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced on Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people’s location data even...
SponsorCX Receives Growth Equity Funding
SponsorCX, a Lehi, UT-based supplier of a SaaS sponsorship administration platform, acquired a development fairness funding from Blueprint Fairness. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Along with the funding, Michael Merritt from Blueprint Fairness will be part of the Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use...
RailVision Analytics Raises US$4M in Seed Funding
RailVision Analytics, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of an in-cab expertise develepment options, raised US$4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Vans Enterprise Capital with participation from MUUS Local weather Companions, Blackhorn Ventures, Incite.org, Measured Ventures, Lively Affect Investments and Neil Murdoch. The corporate intends to make use of...
Bionaut Labs Closes $43M Series B Funding
Bionaut Labs, a Los Angeles, CA-based firm that makes use of microscale robots to enhance the remedy of central nervous system (CNS) ailments and problems, raised $43M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Khosla Ventures with participation from Deep Perception, OurCrowd, PSPRS, Sixty Diploma Capital, Dolby Household...
Apiable Raises $500K in Funding
Apiable, a Helsinki, Finland-based API administration firm, raised $500K in funding. The spherical was led by Icebreaker.vc. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its platform and . Led by CEO Allan Knabe, Apiable supplies a SaaS based mostly, no-code API administration resolution, which builds and...
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
FigBytes Raises Additional US$14.5M Funding
FigBytes, an Ottawa, Canada-based supplier of an environmental, social, governance (ESG) perception platform for technique, knowledge, reporting and stakeholder engagement, raised extra US$14.5M in funding. Backers included current investor Quantum Innovation Fund, an affiliate of Quantum Vitality Companions, along with a US $4.5M debt facility from Silicon Valley Financial institution....
Sofant Technologies Raises £4.2M in Funding
Sofant Technologies, Ltd., an Edinburgh, Scotland, UK-based 5G and SATCOM firm, raised £4.2m in funding. The spherical was led by EMV Capital Ltd (“EMVC”) with participation from NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI), Scottish Enterprise, Kelvin Capital Restricted, and The Future Fund. The corporate will use the proceeds to...
Mirage Secures US$1.4M Pre-Seed Funding
Mirage, a New York-based startup that develops that develops Augmented Actuality creation, storage, and NFT marketable content material, raised $1.4M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was co-led by Aglaé Ventures and Delphi Digital, with participation from Palm Tree Crew, Cozomo de Medici, G Cash, Will Value, Rahilla Zafar, Cooper Turley, Jon Itzler, and Chase Chapman.
FTC Takes Action Against Timeshare Exit Scammers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the filing of a formal complaint against a timeshare exit company that allegedly defrauded consumers of $90 million. The complaint alleges that Consumer Law Protections and their related companies scammed consumers - mostly older adults - of more than $90 million in a timeshare exit scam.
Silverpush Raises $12M in Series C Funding
Silverpush, a Gurugram, India-based advert tech firm, raised $12M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by JM Finance PE. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to triple its headcount, develop its inorganic progress and strengthen the product roadmap. Led by CEO Hitesh Chawla and COO...
Biorelate Raises £6.5M in Series A Funding
Biorelate, a Manchester, UK-based biotech firm, raised £6.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Maven Capital Companions and YFM Fairness Companions. The funding was raised by means of YFM’s VCTs, the Maven VCTs and Triple Level Ventures, with continued funding from NPIF – Maven Fairness Finance, which is managed by Maven and a part of the Northern Powerhouse Funding Fund, in addition to a gaggle of angel traders from the Manchester Tech Belief.
Stability AI builds foundation models on Amazon SageMaker
We’re thrilled to announce that Stability AI has chosen AWS as its most well-liked cloud supplier to energy its state-of-the-art AI fashions for picture, language, audio, video, and 3D content material era. Stability AI is a community-driven, open-source synthetic intelligence (AI) firm growing breakthrough applied sciences. With Amazon SageMaker, Stability AI will construct AI fashions on compute clusters with 1000’s of GPU or AWS Trainium chips, decreasing coaching time and price by 58%. Stability AI may also collaborate with AWS to allow college students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the globe to make use of its open-source instruments and fashions.
Staytuned Acquires Tabarnapp
Staytuned, a NYC-based software program firm that gives a collection of revenue-generating apps for Shopify retailers, accomplished the acquisition of Tabarnapp, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of apps to allow Automated Reductions for Shopify. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by Derek Morin, CEO, Tabarnapp gives a collection...
Lilium Closes $119M Capital Raise
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), a Munich, Germany-based developer of a vertical take-off and touchdown jet, raised $119M in a capital elevate. Backers included Honeywell, Aciturri, LGT, Lightrock, Tencent, and B. Riley Securities. Lilium’s new CEO, Klaus Roewe, in addition to three extra board members, Barry Engle, David Wallerstein and Niklas Zennström, additionally participated.
ResortPass Raises $26M in Series B Funding
ResortPass, a New York-based firm providing day entry to luxurious accommodations and resorts world wide, raised $26M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Declaration Companions and 14W, with participation from CRV, William Morris Endeavor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Brian Kelly. The corporate intends to make use...
Ukio Raises €27M in Series A Funding
Ukio, a Barcelona, Spain-based supplier of a short-term rental platform centered on versatile employees, raised $28m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which included $17.6m in fairness and $10.4m in debt, was led by Felix Capital, with participation from Kreos Capital, Heartcore, and Breega. The corporate intends to make use...
‘Man-and-Machine’ – ESG investing in ASEAN | Case study
Present a brief overview of the apply, course of or product that’s being proposed for the award, together with an outline of how it’s an revolutionary method to ESG incorporation and its protection inside your agency. Relative to international developed markets, ESG analytics within the Association of Southeast...
